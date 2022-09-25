iPhone 15 'Ultra' Could Replace Pro Max Model Next Year

by

Apple is gearing up to possibly replace its "Pro Max" iPhone with an all-new "Ultra" iPhone 15 model next year, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that for the ‌iPhone 15‌, Apple is planning a revamped design alongside USB-C and a potential name change. Apple could replace its "Pro Max" branding, which it started to use with the ‌iPhone‌ 11, with "Ultra," according to Gurman.

Based on Apple's current pattern, we can expect a revamped iPhone design next year, coinciding with a shift to USB-C and the potential of a new Ultra model replacing the Pro Max.

The shift to using "Ultra" branding for the highest-end ‌iPhone‌ would follow in the footsteps of naming decisions Apple has made recently. Most notably, the most rugged and extreme Apple Watch yet is named Apple Watch Ultra, while the most powerful Apple silicon chip to date is M1 Ultra.

Specific details for the ‌iPhone 15‌ are still rather scarce given its still one year away, but Apple is widely expected to shift to USB-C for next year's iPhones. Additionally, rumors suggest that the hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro, will trickle down to all models of the iPhone 15 lineup.

AppleRus Avatar
AppleRus
7 minutes ago at 07:24 am
MacBook Ultra for 2023? Then MacBook Ultra Pro Max SuperSonic Speedy for 2025?
Score: 2 Votes
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
4 minutes ago at 07:27 am

MacBook Ultra for 2023? Then MacBook Ultra Pro Max SuperSonic Speedy for 2025?
I'll take a MacBook Ultra. 17" OLED with 64GB of RAM, 1TB. Sign me up!
Score: 2 Votes
robinp Avatar
robinp
22 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Titanium and USB C? Just hope it’s not crazy expensive and only in the Pro Max size. And no ugly lumps and bumps please. Don’t like the Apple Watch ultra.
Score: 2 Votes
kerr Avatar
kerr
22 minutes ago at 07:09 am
If Apple want to avoid negative press, they should not offer USB-C only to the Ultra or even the Pro and Ultra models.
Score: 2 Votes
sublunar Avatar
sublunar
20 minutes ago at 07:11 am

Maybe the Ultra is the new top-end portless version we've heard the odd rumor or two about? Just guessing.
Ultra sounds like the sort of phone to get Thunderbolt to me - super fast transfer speeds there to cope with the multi gigs of Pro res shot on the larger sensor :). Portless sounds more like a non Pro thing - extra water resistance for the convenience of the user...
Score: 2 Votes
jmgregory1 Avatar
jmgregory1
19 minutes ago at 07:12 am
It’s an easy guess to say that Apple may use the Ultra name for an iPhone, given they just expanded beyond MBP to the Watch. Apple would be foolish not to develop higher end (and higher cost) versions of all their products, both as a way of generating higher profits and providing more aspirational products with the additional tier offering that doesn’t currently exist. I’ll update immediately to a 15 Ultra with titanium frame, sapphire screen and larger battery, even if other elements remain similar to the 14 (which I have to say has been a great update for me coming from a 12PM).
Score: 2 Votes
