Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in Just 7 Minutes
Apple today held its second fall event, which focused on the MacBook Pro and the AirPods. Apple introduced new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a total design overhaul featuring MagSafe, no Touch Bar, HDMI port and SD card slot, and a mini-LED display that features a notch. Apple also debuted new super powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which join the existing M1 chip.
It took Apple almost an hour to introduce the new devices at today's "Unleashed" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in a 7 minute video for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of what's new. All of our event coverage is also listed below, so make sure to check it out so don't miss details about Apple's newest products.
MacBook Pros
- Apple Unveils Redesigned MacBook Pro With Notch, Added Ports, ProMotion Mini-LED Display, M1 Pro or M1 Max Chip, and More
- Apple Announces M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips Designed for New MacBook Pro
- AirPods 3 and New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models Now Available for Pre-Order
- First Geekbench Score Surfaces for MacBook Pro M1 Max With 2x Faster Multi-Core Performance Compared to M1
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro Starts With 8-Core CPU and Has 2 Power Adapter Options, 24-Core GPU Option Available for 16-Inch Model
- M1 Max Supports Up to Three Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV All at the Same Time
- New MacBook Pro Finally Features a 1080p Webcam Within a Notch
- Maxed Out High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro Costs $6,099
- New MacBook Pros Offer Up to 10 Hours Longer Battery Life Than Prior-Generation
- New MacBook Pro Features 120Hz ProMotion Display Similar to iPad Pro
- New 16-Inch MacBook Pro is Thicker and Heavier Than Previous Generation
- Apple Selling New $49 Braided MagSafe Cable and $99 140W Power Adapter for 16-Inch MacBook Pro
- Delivery Dates for MacBook Pro Models Slipping Into November and December
- New MacBook Pro Models Include HDMI 2.0 Port Instead of HDMI 2.1
AirPods
- Apple Announces Redesigned Third-Generation AirPods
- AirPods 3 Available to Order Today for $179 and Launch October 26
- AirPods Pro Now Available With MagSafe Charging Case for Same $249 Price
- Apple's New AirPods Lineup Starts at $129 With AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max
- Third-Generation AirPods Require iOS 13, Drop Support for Older iPhones, iPads, and iPods
Software
- iOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and macOS Monterey Available Next Week
- Apple Releasing macOS Monterey on October 25
- Apple Seeds macOS Monterey Release Candidate to Developers
- macOS Monterey Release Candidate Undoes Safari Changes, Reintroduces Old Tab Design
- Apple Says Universal Control Coming to macOS Monterey Later This Fall
- macOS Hides the Notch on New MacBook Pro in Full-Screen Mode
- Apple Seeds iOS and iPadOS 15.1 Release Candidates to Developers
- Apple Seeds tvOS 15.1 Release Candidate to Developers
- Apple Seeds watchOS 8.1 Release Candidate to Developers
Other Announcements
- HomePod Mini Getting Three New Colors in November: Yellow, Orange, and Blue
- Apple Music Gaining New 'Voice Plan' for $4.99/Month
- Apple Updates Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro With New 8K ProRes Video and Spatial Audio Editing Features
- Apple Releases Polishing Cloth for $19
- Apple Restructures Website, Separates AirPods and 'TV & Home' Into Their Own Sections
- New Beats Fit Pro Headphones Revealed in iOS 15.1 Beta
- Mentions of High Power Mode Possibly for New MacBook Pros Again Found in macOS Monterey
- iMovie for Mac Optimized for New MacBook Pro and Editing Cinematic Mode Videos Shot on iPhone 13
Both the new MacBook Pro models and the AirPods 3 are available for pre-order starting today, and are set to launch on Tuesday, October 26. macOS Monterey, iOS 15.1, and the other software updates will come out on Monday, October 25.
Top Rated Comments