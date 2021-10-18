Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in Just 7 Minutes

Apple today held its second fall event, which focused on the MacBook Pro and the AirPods. Apple introduced new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a total design overhaul featuring MagSafe, no Touch Bar, HDMI port and SD card slot, and a mini-LED display that features a notch. Apple also debuted new super powerful M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max chips, which join the existing ‌M1‌ chip.

It took Apple almost an hour to introduce the new devices at today's "Unleashed" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in a 7 minute video for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of what's new. All of our event coverage is also listed below, so make sure to check it out so don't miss details about Apple's newest products.

Both the new MacBook Pro models and the ‌AirPods‌ 3 are available for pre-order starting today, and are set to launch on Tuesday, October 26. macOS Monterey, iOS 15.1, and the other software updates will come out on Monday, October 25.