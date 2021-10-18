Mentions of High Power Mode Possibly for New MacBook Pros Again Found in macOS Monterey

Back in late September, mentions of a "High Power" mode were spotted in macOS Monterey code, and it appears Apple is still working on the feature. Battery code in the macOS Monterey release candidate mentions a "High Power" option, and this time, includes additional detail.



"Your Mac will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise," reads the code. The mention was discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser.

There is no High Power mode that appears to be present in the ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta on an M1 Mac, so it's possible that this is something that's exclusive to the ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max MacBook Pro machines that are launching next week. Such a feature was not mentioned on stage today.



It's also possible that this is a forthcoming feature that's not quite ready to launch and that's why we're not yet seeing it as a consumer-facing option in ‌macOS Monterey‌.

‌macOS Monterey‌ is set to be released to the public on Monday, October 25, and the ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max MacBook Pro models will begin arriving to customers the next day, so we won't have long to wait to find out if there's a hidden High Power mode.