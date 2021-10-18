AirPods Pro Now Available With MagSafe Charging Case for Same $249 Price

In addition to introducing third-generation AirPods with a similar design as AirPods Pro, Apple today announced that the AirPods Pro now come with a MagSafe Charging Case, with pricing remaining set at $249 in the United States.



With a MagSafe Charging Case, the AirPods Pro case can magnetically attach to Apple's MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo while wirelessly charging.

As expected, Apple did not announce second-generation AirPods Pro at its "Unleashed" event today.