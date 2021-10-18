Apple Restructures Website, Separates AirPods and 'TV & Home' Into Their Own Sections

As part of a number of new product announcements and updates today, Apple restructured its website to more prominently highlight AirPods as their own product category, while creating "TV & Home," "Only on Apple," and a new "Accessories" tab.



The new menu bar looks considerably more crowded than before but highlights Apple's shifting strategy to focus on the ‌AirPods‌ separately from its TV and home strategies. The new "TV & Home" section highlights the Apple TV, Apple TV+, the HomePod mini, the Home app, and HomeKit supported accessories. "Only on Apple," the newest section to Apple's website, includes all of the company's own services such as Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Aracade, and more.