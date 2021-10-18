Apple Says Universal Control Coming to macOS Monterey Later This Fall

In an update to the macOS Monterey features page on its website, Apple has indicated that the Universal Control feature previewed at WWDC 2021 will be available later this fall, which likely means it will be enabled in a future software update.



It's not a surprise that Universal Control has been delayed beyond the initial release of macOS Monterey, which will be available Monday, October 25, as the feature was still not enabled in the latest macOS Monterey beta. Apple did add a "beta" label next to hidden Universal Control settings in System Preferences, suggesting that the feature will be considered a public beta when it launches, just like iCloud Private Relay on iOS 15.

Universal Control will allow for a single mouse, trackpad, and keyboard to be used across multiple Macs and/or iPads side by side.

Other new macOS Monterey features include AirPlay to Mac, a redesigned Safari browser, a Shortcuts app, spatial audio in FaceTime, and more. There is also a new SharePlay feature that will let Apple users watch TV, listen to music, and share their screens with one another, but like Universal Control, this feature is coming later this fall.