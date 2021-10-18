Apple Seeds tvOS 15.1 Release Candidate to Developers
Apple today seeded the RC version of an upcoming tvOS 15.1 update, one week after seeding the fourth beta and a month after the release of tvOS 15.
Developers can download the new tvOS 15.1 beta by downloading a profile onto the Apple TV using Xcode.
Other than new releases, tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. We don't yet know what's included in tvOS 15.1, but we'll update this article should anything be found.
Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release. tvOS 15.1 will be released next Monday.
