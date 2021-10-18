HomePod Mini Getting Three New Colors in November: Yellow, Orange, and Blue

Apple today announced that the HomePod mini will be available in three new colors next month, including yellow, orange, and blue.



Apple said the new HomePod mini colors will be available in November alongside the existing White and Space Gray colors, with pricing remaining at $99 in the United States. Apple did not share a specific release date.

The new HomePod mini colors will be available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

In addition, Apple said Siri's multi-user voice recognition is expanding to all regions where the HomePod mini is available later this year.