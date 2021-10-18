New MacBook Pro Features 120Hz ProMotion Display Similar to iPad Pro

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models both feature ProMotion technology, allowing the display to run at as high as 120Hz, down to low as 24Hz, similar to the iPad Pro.



The iPhone 13 Pro, which brought ProMotion to the iPhone for the first time, supports a refresh rate as low as 10Hz, and as high as 120Hz. The new MacBook Pros include the same display technology as the high-end 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and can run at 24Hz rather than 10Hz. Similar to iOS 15 and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, Apple says that macOS Monterey will automatically adapt the refresh rate depending on what a user is doing to save battery life.



ProMotion technology also comes to the Mac on this new display, featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz. ProMotion automatically varies the refresh rate to match the motion of a user's onscreen content to help preserve battery life, and makes tasks more fluid and even more responsive. Video editors can also lock in a refresh rate that is optimal for their footage. The combination of the outstanding XDR performance and super-fluid ProMotion technology make this the world's best notebook display.

The new MacBook Pros are powered by either the M1 Pro or ‌‌M1‌‌ Max chip, both featuring significantly more performance compared to the ‌M1‌ chip, announced last year. Learn more about these new MacBook Pros here.