New 16-Inch MacBook Pro is Thicker and Heavier Than Previous Generation

Apple today announced completely redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that in the case of the 16-inch model is unsurprisingly thicker and heavier than the previous generation.



Apple announced a new 14-inch model that replaced the high-end Intel 13-inch MacBook Pros. Given the larger screen, it's not fair to compare the two models. What is fair game, however, is to take a look at the new 16-inch MacBook Pro compared to the previous generation. We've put side by side the weight, height, and depth differences for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro compared to the previous generation.





2021 16-inch MacBook Pro Weight: 4.7 pounds (2.1 kg)

Height: 0.66 inches (1.68 cm)

Depth: 9.77 inches (24.81 cm)

Width: 14.01 inches (35.37 cm)



2019 16-inch MacBook Pro Weight: 4.3 pounds (2.0 kg)

Height: 0.64 inches (1.62 cm)

Depth: 9.68 inches (24.59 cm)

Width: 14.09 inches (35.79 cm)

As you can see from above, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is nearly 9% heavier than the previous generation and is also slightly thicker. The new MacBook Pros feature a redesigned designed body, that is not also thicker and heavier, but also includes more I/O ports and new features. Learn more about these new MacBook Pros here.