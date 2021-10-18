Apple Releases Polishing Cloth for $19

Apple today released a microfiber Polishing Cloth accessory, designed for cleaning the screens of Apple devices, for $19.



Although today's "Unleashed" Apple event focused on the Mac in terms of hardware with a screen, Apple tables an expansive "compatibility" list on the Polishing Cloth's store page, featuring iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, and Apple Watch models dating back several years.

Apple usually advises caution when cleaning its nano-texture glass option on the Pro Display XDR and 27-inch iMac, but the new cleaning cloth is apparently appropriate for use even on these displays.

Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively.

The Polishing Cloth was added to the Apple Store alongside the third-generation AirPods, new HomePod mini color options, and high-end MacBook Pro models and is available to order now. The polishing cloth does not come with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, so if you want an Apple polishing cloth for these devices you will still need to purchase one separately.