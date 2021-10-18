14-Inch MacBook Pro Starts With 8-Core CPU and Has 2 Power Adapter Options, 24-Core GPU Option Available for 16-Inch Model

Though Apple announced its M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU at today's event, it turns out there is a lower-tier option available for the middle-tier 14-inch MacBook Pro.



The most affordable $1,999 ‌M1‌ Pro machine features an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU rather than a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. The version with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU is actually priced starting at $2,499.

Because there are two different 14-inch models with different ‌M1‌ Pro chips, Apple is also offering two separate power adapters. The 8-core CPU ‌M1‌ Pro MacBook Pro comes with a 67W power adapter and the 10-core model comes with a 96W power adapter.

The 67W power adapter is a new addition to Apple's online store and is available for $59 on a standalone basis, while the 96W version was previously available and is priced at $79.

For the 16-inch MacBook Pro models, there's also a middle-tier graphics option available as an upgrade. Both the entry-level and mid-level machines can be upgraded with an ‌M1‌ Max chip with 10-core GPU and 24-core GPU that's a middle of the road option between the 16-core GPU and the 32-core GPU. Getting the 24-core GPU requires a $200 upgrade fee.