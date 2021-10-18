Apple's New AirPods Lineup Starts at $129 With AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Apple today updated the AirPods lineup with the AirPods 3, which feature an AirPods Pro-like design featuring shorter stems, spatial audio support, Adaptive EQ, longer battery life, HD voice quality for FaceTime, IPX4 water resistance, a MagSafe case, and more.



The new AirPods are priced starting at $179, which is $20 cheaper than the prior AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and Apple is also keeping the AirPods 2 around as a lower-cost option. Apple's full AirPods lineup now looks like this:

AirPods 2 - $129

AirPods 3 - $179

AirPods Pro - $249

AirPods Max - $549

It's worth noting that Apple has also introduced a new version of the AirPods Pro that come with a MagSafe Charging Case like the AirPods 3. The MagSafe Charging Case is able to quickly align with MagSafe charging pad options.

New AirPods Pro purchases will come with the MagSafe Charging Case, but for those wondering if you can get the case on a standalone basis, you can't. Apple does not plan to offer the MagSafe Charging Case on its own, so there will be no upgrade option. The standard AirPods Pro wireless charging case can be used with MagSafe anyway because it's a Qi-based wireless charging protocol. All that's missing is the magnetic alignment.

The AirPods 3 can be pre-ordered from Apple's website starting today, and are set to arrive to customers next week.