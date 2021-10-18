Apple Selling New $49 Braided MagSafe Cable and $99 140W Power Adapter for 16-Inch MacBook Pro

To go along with the updated MacBook Pro models that are launching next week, Apple is stocking accessories for the machines.



There's a 140W USB-C power adapter, which is Apple's most expensive power adapter to date at $99. There's also a $49 braided USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable for charging the MacBook Pro.

Combined, it's going to cost right around $150 to get a new charging setup for the 16-inch MacBook Pro machines should you need a secondary power adapter and cable, though charging is still possible using a USB-C port and cable instead of MagSafe. You do get an initial set with the purchase of a new MacBook Pro, however.

The new ‌MagSafe‌ cable and 140W power adapter are required to take advantage of fast charging, which allows a MacBook Pro to charge from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

‌MagSafe‌ also has the benefit of a quick release feature should someone pull on the cable or trip over it accidentally. Both new accessories can be purchased from the online Apple Store as of today and will arrive next week.