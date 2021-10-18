M1 Max Supports Up to Three Pro Display XDRs and a 4K TV All at the Same Time

Apple's newly announced most high-end chip, the M1 Max, can support up to three Pro Display XDRs and a fourth 4K TV display all at the same time, a significant jump in support compared to the single display support that the ‌M1‌ chip provided.



The ‌M1‌ Pro supports up to two Pro Display XDRs alone, while the higher-end ‌M1‌ Max extends support to an additional Pro Display XDR and a 4K TV. To support this, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI port, including a headphone jack.

Apple announced completely redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros models today during its "Unleashed" event.