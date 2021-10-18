First Geekbench Score Surfaces for MacBook Pro M1 Max With 2x Faster Multi-Core Performance Compared to M1

Just after Apple's event introducing the new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max chips, the first benchmark for the high-end ‌M1‌ Max chip with 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU appears to have surfaced.



The chip features a single-core score of 1749 and a multi-core score of 11542, which offers double the multi-core performance of the ‌M1‌ chip that's in the 13-inch MacBook Pro machine.

Based on these numbers, the ‌M1‌ Max outperforms all Mac chips with the exception of the Mac Pro and iMac models equipped with Intel's high-end 16 to 24-core Xeon chips. The 11542 multi-core score is on par with the late 2019 ‌Mac Pro‌ that is equipped with a 12-core Intel Xeon W-3235.

The machine with the chip in question is running macOS 12.4, which we have seen in our analytics, and Geekbench's John Poole believes the result is legitimate. He initially said there was an issue with the frequency estimation, but he believes that this is an issue with Geekbench and not the processor.

We should be seeing additional ‌M1‌ Max and ‌M1‌ Pro Geekbench results in the coming days as the new MacBook Pro models are expected to arrive to customers next Tuesday and media review units will be going out even sooner than that.