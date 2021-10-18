Apple Updates Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro With New 8K ProRes Video and Spatial Audio Editing Features

Apple today announced updates to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro with new features and optimizations that take advantage of the new M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max chips in the all-new MacBook Pro models.



Using the latest Final Cut Pro 10.6 update and the ‌M1‌ Pro and ‌M1‌ Max, video editors can now play up to seven streams of 8K ProRes or color grade 8K HDR video at full resolution, and export ProRes video over five times faster than before.

The latest Final Cut Pro also includes a new Object Tracker that uses machine learning to automatically detect faces and objects, and match their movement to create cinema-quality titles and effects on any Mac. Object tracking analysis is up to 5x faster on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, and takes advantage of the Neural Engine's machine learning capabilities to accelerate the detection of faces and objects in video.

Final Cut Pro companion apps Motion and Compressor also received updates today. With Motion on the new MacBook Pro, a complex project renders up to twice as fast and can play two streams of 8K video at five times the frame rate. Meanwhile, graphic artists can now combine object tracking with masks, shapes, 3D objects, behaviors, and filters. And a new Neon filter adds an eye-catching glow to images, shapes, text, and more.



On the new MacBook Pro, Compressor can transcode HEVC video up to twice as fast and transcode ProRes video up to 10 times faster. Compressor can also transcode Canon Cinema RAW Light video files to other professional formats like ProRes and H.264 for the first time, and Watch Folders can automatically encode content placed in a selected folder in the file system.

Logic Pro, Apple's pro music creation software, now comes with a full set of tools for authoring spatial audio music, allowing users to to mix and export songs in Dolby Atmos for Apple Music. Musicians can also use up to three times as many plug-ins for recording on the all-new MacBook Pro with ‌M1‌ Max.

In addition, Logic Pro 10.7 includes 13 plug-ins within Logic Pro — including Space Designer, Limiter, Loudness Meter, and Tremolo — have also been updated to take advantage of spatial audio.

Logic Pro now also comes with all the new Producer Packs1 introduced in GarageBand this summer. Musicians can use beats, loops, and samples created by the likes of Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Mark Ronson, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL. Logic users also now have royalty-free access to 2,800 new loops, 50 new kits, and 120 new patches they can use in their own songs.

"The world's most creative people use Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and the Mac to make the memorable movies, TV shows, online videos, songs, and soundtracks that we all enjoy," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "With the combination of powerful new features in Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, and the unprecedented performance from the MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max, pros will be able to push the limits of their creativity like never before."

Final Cut Pro 10.6 is available today as a free update for existing users, and for $299.99 for new users on the Mac App Store. Motion 5.6 and Compressor 4.6 are also available today as free updates for existing users, and for $49.99 each for new users on the ‌Mac App Store‌. Logic Pro 10.7 is also available today as a free update for all existing users, and for $199.99 for new users on the ‌Mac App Store‌. Free trials of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro are also available.