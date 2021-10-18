New Beats Fit Pro Headphones Revealed in iOS 15.1 Beta

Apple today unveiled third-generation AirPods with a similar design as the AirPods Pro and several new features, but those likely aren't the only new headphones launching soon, as MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has found images of unreleased Beats Fit Pro earbuds in the iOS 15.1 Release Candidate seeded earlier today.



The images reveal that the Beats Fit Pro will look similar to the Beats Studio Buds that were unveiled back in June, with the new headphones appearing to feature a completely wireless in-ear design with tiny earhooks.

The images also show that the Beats Fit Pro will be available in at least four colors, including a white, black, gray, and pink, and iOS 15.1 beta code indicates the headphones will have both Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.



According to 9to5Mac's Filipe Espósito, the Beats Fit Pro will be announced around November 1 and shipments will begin within a few days after that.