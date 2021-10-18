macOS Monterey and iOS 15.1 Available Next Week

Apple today announced that iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey will all available as free software updates next week. Apple revealed this timing in a press release for the third-generation AirPods.



"AirPods require Apple devices running iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1, or macOS Monterey, all available as free software updates next week."

Update: Apple has since updated its website to confirm that macOS Monterey will be released on Monday, October 25.