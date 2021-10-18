AirPods 3 Pricing and Release Date: Available to Order Today for $179, AirPods 2 Now $129

Apple today announced that the third-generation AirPods are available to order starting today, with pricing set at $179 in the United States. Apple also said the second-generation AirPods with a wired charging case are remaining available for $129, down from $159.



The third-generation AirPods will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, October 26, according to Apple.

The third-generation AirPods feature a similar design as the AirPods Pro, but without noise cancellation or silicone ear tips. Newly added Adaptive EQ tunes sound in real time based on how the AirPods fit in the user's ear for an optimal listening experience. Other new features include spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, IPX4-rated water and sweat resistance, longer battery life, and a MagSafe-compatible charging case.

