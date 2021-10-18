Maxed Out High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro Costs $6,099

Apple today announced new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max Apple silicon chips, and the new machines come with higher than expected price tags.



The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. There are upgrades available for the chip, SSD, and memory upgrades depending on the model.

A fully maxed 16-inch MacBook Pro tops out at $6,099, featuring a top of the line ‌M1‌ Max chip with 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 64GB unified memory, and 8TB SSD.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models can be customized with the same specs. A 14-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M1‌ Max, 64GB unified memory, and 8TB SSD is priced at $5,899.

Pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro models started today and the first machines will be arriving to customers next Tuesday. Fully customized and upgraded MacBook Pro models won't ship out until December.