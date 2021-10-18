Delivery Dates for MacBook Pro Models Slipping Into November and December

Delivery dates for various MacBook Pro configurations have started to slip, with some of the 16-inch MacBook Pro models now listing delivery dates ranging from November 2 to November 16, up from the original October 26 delivery date.



For stock machines, the entry-level $2,499 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with ‌M1‌ Max chip now list November 2 to November 9 delivery dates, with the middle tier option delivering from October 26 to November 2.

As for the 14-inch machines, October 26 delivery continues to be an option for now, but the higher-end model with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU might not deliver until November 2.

Custom configurations have longer lead times and some higher-end machines that have been customized will not be shipping out until November or even December in the case of a maxed out 16-inch MacBook Pro.

If you want a 14-inch MacBook Pro on launch day, it's best to order now as the delivery estimates will continue to slip for all machines. Apple should have MacBook Pro models available for in-store purchase on Tuesday, but that will be limited to stock configurations.