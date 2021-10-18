New MacBook Pro Finally Features a 1080p Webcam Within a Notch

Apple today announced the new MacBook Pro, and while some customers will be disappointed that there is now a notch at the top of the display, one positive is that both the 14-inch and 16-inch models now feature a 1080p webcam, also known as the FaceTime camera.



Tech specs on Apple's website indicate that the 1080p camera is complimented with an "advanced image signal processor with computational video" for improved video quality compared to previous-generation MacBook Pro models, which had a 720p webcam.

The new MacBook Pro models can be ordered now and will be available on October 26, with pricing starting at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and at $2,499 for the 16-inch model in the United States. The notebooks come in Silver and Space Gray.