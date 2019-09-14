Top Stories: iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5, New iPad, and More

Pre-orders for all of the new devices are now underway, and we're looking forward to next Thursday's release of iOS 13 and watchOS 6, followed the next day by the new iPhone and Apple Watch models. Read on for more details on Apple's announcements from this week!
Everything Apple Announced at This Week's iPhone Event in Just Seven Minutes
Apple's highly anticipated September media event on Tuesday saw the company unveil its latest iPhone and Apple Watch models, as well as an updated entry-level iPad. We also got final details on the upcoming Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ subscription services.
While there were quite a few announcements at the event, we didn't quite get everything we were hoping for, perhaps setting the stage for an October event where we could see Mac and iPad Pro updates, as well as the Tile-like item tracker Apple has been working on.
Make sure to check out our recap video summing everything up in just seven minutes, as well as links to all of our news stories from the event.
Apple Announces iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max With Triple-Lens Rear Camera and Midnight Green Color
The successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max debuted as the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, and as expected, both sizes come with triple-lens rear cameras for improved photo and video capabilities.
The devices are available in four colors including a new Midnight Green, and they come with a more durable textured matte glass back and improved water resistance. An improved Super Retina XDR display and A13 Bionic chip drive performance gains, while the new iPhones also get four to five additional hours of battery life compared to their predecessors. The also now come with a faster 18-watt USB-C power adapter in the box.
The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max became available for pre-order on Friday at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and they will officially launch on Friday, September 20. Pre-order supplies started to sell out fairly quickly, however, so those ordering now may have to wait until after Friday to receive their phones.
Apple Unveils iPhone 11 With Dual-Lens Rear Camera, Six New Colors, Dolby Atmos, and More
Apple's lowest-cost new iPhone is the iPhone 11, the successor to last year's iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 includes a number of upgrades such as a dual-lens rear camera, six new colors, an A13 Bionic chip, and Dolby Atmos sound.
Camera upgrades include a dual-lens rear camera with 12-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel ultra-wide lenses, a Night Mode for capturing ultra low-light photos, and Smart HDR.
The iPhone 11 starts at $699, which is $50 less than the iPhone XR, and as with the iPhone 11 Pro, pre-orders kicked off at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 13 ahead of availability on Friday, September 20.
Apple Announces Apple Watch Series 5 With Always-On Retina Display and New Titanium Case Option
The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with new titanium and ceramic case options as rumored, but one big change remained a surprise until it was announced: an always-on display.
Other improvements include a built-in compass and an updated Maps app for improved navigation, as well as support for international emergency calls on cellular models. The new Apple Watch Studio also lets you customize your watch with whichever casing and band combination you prefer.
Apple Watch Series 5 is available for pre-order now ahead of a September 20 launch, starting at $399 for GPS models and $499 for cellular models, although launch-day deliveries of some models are no longer available. Apple Watch Series 3 models also remain available starting at just $199.
Apple Unveils New Low-Cost 10.2-inch iPad Starting at $329
In line with last-minute rumors, Apple at this week's event revealed a new 7th-generation iPad, bringing updated specs including a larger 10.2-inch display, an A10 Fusion chip, and a Smart Connector for attaching a Smart Keyboard.
The new iPad is priced starting at $329 ($299 for education customers) with pre-orders available now ahead of a September 30 launch date.
Apple to Release iOS 13 on September 19, iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on September 30
Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro on September 20, Apple announced that it will be releasing iOS 13 on Thursday, September 19. iPad support will not be included, however, with Apple quickly following iOS 13 with an iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 release on September 30.
For Apple Watch owners, watchOS 6 will be launching for Series 3 and newer on September 19, with Series 1 and Series 2 following later in the fall. As for macOS Catalina, Apple says it will be launching in October.
Apple's upcoming subscription services also received launch dates, with Apple Arcade launching September 19 for $4.99/month for the whole family, with a one-month free trial. Apple TV+ will launch on November 1, also priced at $4.99/month with a seven-day free trial. Users will, however, receive a free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, or Apple TV.
