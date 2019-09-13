New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Available Supply of iPhone 11 Pro Models Begins Waning

Friday September 13, 2019 5:25 am PDT by Juli Clover
Shortly after pre-orders for Apple's new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models went live, supplies of the new higher-end iPhone 11 Pro models began dwindling, with launch day shipping no longer available for many colors and capacities.

Most iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models in the midnight green color went first, suggesting it is the most popular color this year. At this time, most new Pro models in midnight green will ship in late September to early October.


Space Gray, Silver, and Gold iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are also selling out quickly with many colors and capacities across several carriers now unavailable for launch day delivery. Gold devices are still in stock along with a few Silver and Space Gray, but it looks like all available supply will soon be exhausted.

The iPhone 11 appears to be faring better and most models in most colors and capacities can still be purchased for launch day delivery.

Given how fast the iPhone 11 Pro is selling out, it's best to place an order as early as possible. Those who don't get launch day delivery may be able to visit an Apple Store or another retail location on launch day to get a new iPhone.

Avatar
bbednarz
17 minutes ago at 05:35 am

But why?...... it’s junk, unless you guys really have money to piss away. How can you justify spending that much money for a phone that’s nearly identical to last years model

Well.. Maybe they don't own last years model...? Duh. Maybe they just like to have a new phone? Why is it any of your business how others spend their own money?
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
E.Lizardo
11 minutes ago at 05:41 am

But why?...... it’s junk, unless you guys really have money to piss away. How can you justify spending that much money for a phone that’s nearly identical to last years model

I can afford it, and frankly don't need to justify it.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
dannys1
22 minutes ago at 05:30 am
Midnight Green was the worst colour - in fact the worst coloured iPhone ever.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
sulpfiction
15 minutes ago at 05:37 am

Midnight Green was the worst colour - in fact the worst coloured iPhone ever.


Funny how us humans can see things 2 totally different ways. I love that green color and got one for launch. Can’t wait!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
PTVMan
8 minutes ago at 05:44 am

But why?...... it’s junk, unless you guys really have money to piss away. How can you justify spending that much money for a phone that’s nearly identical to last years model


The actual junk is your post. You aren’t the arbiter of what everyone else wants to buy or can afford. If you don’t want the new iPhone then simply ignore these threads and troll elsewhere.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Bug-Creator
18 minutes ago at 05:35 am

Midnight Green was the worst colour - in fact the worst coloured iPhone ever.


It is the colour signalling that you have the newest/best and not some year old crap

-> sold out 1st


Maybe :apple: should come up with a real crappy colour for 2020 to test that theory.




.... thinking bout it, maybe they already did :confused:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jtmarine73
23 minutes ago at 05:30 am
Just couldn't justify the pro model. Went for the 11.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
bbednarz
13 minutes ago at 05:39 am

More slave labor!

Nice virtue signaling. I award you 1 internet point!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mike...
13 minutes ago at 05:39 am

But why?...... it’s junk, unless you guys really have money to piss away. How can you justify spending that much money for a phone that’s nearly identical to last years model


You're assuming people are upgrading from last year's model. I make my phones last. I'm upgrading from an iPhone 6. For a phone that will last another five years, that much money is fine by me.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MisterSavage
13 minutes ago at 05:39 am
I was concerned a new color would be hard to nab on launch day but got a green 11 Pro. Love the iPhone upgrade program!
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]