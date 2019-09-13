Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Available Supply of iPhone 11 Pro Models Begins Waning
Most iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models in the midnight green color went first, suggesting it is the most popular color this year. At this time, most new Pro models in midnight green will ship in late September to early October.
Space Gray, Silver, and Gold iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are also selling out quickly with many colors and capacities across several carriers now unavailable for launch day delivery. Gold devices are still in stock along with a few Silver and Space Gray, but it looks like all available supply will soon be exhausted.
The iPhone 11 appears to be faring better and most models in most colors and capacities can still be purchased for launch day delivery.
Given how fast the iPhone 11 Pro is selling out, it's best to place an order as early as possible. Those who don't get launch day delivery may be able to visit an Apple Store or another retail location on launch day to get a new iPhone.
Midnight Green was the worst colour - in fact the worst coloured iPhone ever.
Funny how us humans can see things 2 totally different ways. I love that green color and got one for launch. Can’t wait!
Midnight Green was the worst colour - in fact the worst coloured iPhone ever.
It is the colour signalling that you have the newest/best and not some year old crap
-> sold out 1st
Maybe :apple: should come up with a real crappy colour for 2020 to test that theory.
.... thinking bout it, maybe they already did :confused:
More slave labor!Nice virtue signaling. I award you 1 internet point!
