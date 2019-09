Available Supply of iPhone 11 Pro Models Begins Waning

Shortly after pre-orders for Apple's new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models went live, supplies of the new higher-end iPhone 11 Pro models began dwindling, with launch day shipping no longer available for many colors and capacities.Most iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models in the midnight green color went first, suggesting it is the most popular color this year. At this time, most new Pro models in midnight green will ship in late September to early October.Space Gray, Silver, and Gold iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models are also selling out quickly with many colors and capacities across several carriers now unavailable for launch day delivery. Gold devices are still in stock along with a few Silver and Space Gray, but it looks like all available supply will soon be exhausted.The iPhone 11 appears to be faring better and most models in most colors and capacities can still be purchased for launch day delivery.Given how fast the iPhone 11 Pro is selling out, it's best to place an order as early as possible. Those who don't get launch day delivery may be able to visit an Apple Store or another retail location on launch day to get a new iPhone.