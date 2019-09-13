Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Now Available for Pre-Order
Priced at $699, the iPhone 11 is Apple's most affordable new iPhone this year. It features a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge LCD display, a colorful glass body that comes in one of six colors, improved water and shatter resistance, an A13 chip, and a new dual-lens camera system with a wide-angle and ultra wide-angle lens.
The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro, which is priced at $999, features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, a matte glass body, improved water and shatter resistance, an A13 chip, longer battery life, and a new triple-lens camera setup with telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra wide-angle lenses for some impressive photography improvements.
Apple's most expensive iPhone, the $1099 iPhone 11 Pro Max, is identical to the iPhone 11 Pro with the exception of its larger 6.5-inch display and bigger battery. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max ship with an 18W USB-C power adapter and USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging right out of the box, and they're available in a new green color.
All three new iPhones feature Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, next-gen Smart HDR for the cameras, a new night mode that's designed to capture crisp, bright photos even in very low lighting conditions, Portrait mode improvements, and an upgraded 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system.
Face ID is up to 30 percent faster and it works from more angles, and the front-facing camera features improved Smart HDR and support for 120 fps slo-mo video, enabling what Apple calls "slofies."
Pre-orders are available in the United States and more than 30 other countries and regions. We haven't heard rumors of supply constraints so available iPhone models should be plentiful, but it's always best to order early especially when it comes to the midnight green shade because it's a new, never-before-offered option.
All of the major U.S. carriers -- Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile -- are accepting pre-orders for the new devices, as are many other carriers around the world. Major online retailers including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, are also accepting pre-orders starting today.
The iPhone 11 is priced at $699 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB of storage available for $749 and 256GB of storage available for $849. iPhone Upgrade Program pricing is available, as are trade-ins to lower prices.
The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $999 for 64GB of storage, $1149 for 256GB of storage, and $1349 for 512GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the same storage tiers at price points $100 higher than iPhone 11 pricing ($1099, $1249, and $1449).
In the United States, customers can purchase the new iPhones from any of the four major carriers using Apple's site, or choose a SIM-free version. Customers who successfully place an order for launch day delivery can expect to begin receiving their devices on Friday, September 20, the official release date for the new devices.
