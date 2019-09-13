New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Now Available for Pre-Order

Friday September 13, 2019 5:00 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models through its online storefront and the Apple Store app.

Priced at $699, the iPhone 11 is Apple's most affordable new iPhone this year. It features a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge LCD display, a colorful glass body that comes in one of six colors, improved water and shatter resistance, an A13 chip, and a new dual-lens camera system with a wide-angle and ultra wide-angle lens.


The more expensive iPhone 11 Pro, which is priced at $999, features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, a matte glass body, improved water and shatter resistance, an A13 chip, longer battery life, and a new triple-lens camera setup with telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra wide-angle lenses for some impressive photography improvements.

Apple's most expensive iPhone, the $1099 iPhone 11 Pro Max, is identical to the iPhone 11 Pro with the exception of its larger 6.5-inch display and bigger battery. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max ship with an 18W USB-C power adapter and USB-C to Lightning cable for fast charging right out of the box, and they're available in a new green color.


All three new iPhones feature Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, next-gen Smart HDR for the cameras, a new night mode that's designed to capture crisp, bright photos even in very low lighting conditions, Portrait mode improvements, and an upgraded 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system.

Face ID is up to 30 percent faster and it works from more angles, and the front-facing camera features improved Smart HDR and support for 120 fps slo-mo video, enabling what Apple calls "slofies."

Pre-orders are available in the United States and more than 30 other countries and regions. We haven't heard rumors of supply constraints so available iPhone models should be plentiful, but it's always best to order early especially when it comes to the midnight green shade because it's a new, never-before-offered option.

All of the major U.S. carriers -- Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile -- are accepting pre-orders for the new devices, as are many other carriers around the world. Major online retailers including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, are also accepting pre-orders starting today.


The iPhone 11 is priced at $699 for 64GB of storage, with 128GB of storage available for $749 and 256GB of storage available for $849. iPhone Upgrade Program pricing is available, as are trade-ins to lower prices.

The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $999 for 64GB of storage, $1149 for 256GB of storage, and $1349 for 512GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers the same storage tiers at price points $100 higher than iPhone 11 pricing ($1099, $1249, and $1449).

In the United States, customers can purchase the new iPhones from any of the four major carriers using Apple's site, or choose a SIM-free version. Customers who successfully place an order for launch day delivery can expect to begin receiving their devices on Friday, September 20, the official release date for the new devices.

Related Roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 (Buy Now), iPhone 11 Pro (Buy Now)
[ 183 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
fjfjfjfj
57 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Done. iPhone 11 Pro 256 Midnight Green September 20 delivery.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
Xgm541
51 minutes ago at 05:08 am

No slipping this year. Low demand.

lmao you waited 5 whole minutes to declare that demand is low?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
CWallace
57 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Midnight Green Pro Max ordered and arriving the 23rd
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
BuddyTronic
46 minutes ago at 05:13 am
Got 2 ordered in Canada - Maxed out Pro's one gold and one green!

It's pricey but, you know what? We use our iPhone's almost every day!

And not even for phone calls! We use the apps and the touch screen a LOT!

So I figured we should get the latest and greatest again this year.

good luck to everyone ordering. Back to sleep for me
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dtlee1974
56 minutes ago at 05:04 am

Done. iPhone 11 Pro 256 Midnight Green September 20 delivery.


Same, done. Very smooth this year.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
quagmire
56 minutes ago at 05:04 am
Ordered 256 GB iPhone 11 Pro Max Space Gray. Midnight green tempted me, but stuck with a known color vs unknown.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bhagvan
56 minutes ago at 05:04 am
got through on Apple Store app for iphone Upgrade in less than 30 seconds
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bryn0076
51 minutes ago at 05:08 am
Smoothest one yet for me - Midnight Green 256GB Max pick up on 20/09 :) (Australia)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macduke
20 minutes ago at 05:40 am

Completed my order about 15 seconds after go-live. Order confirmation said “pending verification” until a couple of minutes ago. Now I have a September 20th delivery date.

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256gb Midnight Green.

Yeah, mine says my order is on hold until they can approve my application since I’m on iUp. Shouldn’t that have been approved with the pre-approval? I do this every year and have never missed a payment. Should be automatic at this point.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
xizdun
57 minutes ago at 05:03 am
MacRumors will always just jump the gun and release this article at scheduled launch time without first verifying that the Apple Store is actually up.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]