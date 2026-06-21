Apple to Release These 20 New Products Across Rest of 2026 and 2027

Apple's annual WWDC developers conference is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a lot to look forward to over the next year and beyond.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman listed around 20 products that he expects Apple to release across the remainder of 2026 and 2027.

Now that the more intelligent and personal version of Siri has finally arrived in beta, a full two years after Apple first previewed it at WWDC 2024, we should begin to see some new devices that were reportedly postponed until the new Siri was ready.

Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches in September, Gurman said Apple's all-new smart home hub could still arrive this year. He is also expecting a foldable iPhone Ultra and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV and HomePod mini. And a redesigned MacBook Ultra with an OLED display is expected by early next year.

Here is what to expect from Apple by the end of 2027, according to Gurman and other sources.



iPhones

Apple Watches

Apple Watch Series 12: A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed).

A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed). Apple Watch Ultra 4: A faster S11 chip or newer, plus design changes such as Touch ID and/or more health sensors (disputed). There may also be additional satellite features for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and newer, such as Apple Maps via satellite and the ability to send and receive photos with Messages via satellite.

iPads

Macs

Home, AirPods, Smart Glasses