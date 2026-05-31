 Apple Glasses Reportedly Launching in 'Late 2027' With These Features - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple Glasses Reportedly Launching in 'Late 2027' With These Features

by

Apple is now aiming to release its first smart glasses in "late 2027," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Meta Ray Ban GlassesMeta Ray-Bans

He previously said that Apple planned to begin shipping the glasses by early 2027, but he said the product has faced development delays.

The glasses will feature "oval-shaped cameras, unique colors, and multiple frame styles," according to Gurman. "Over time, Apple believes the glasses could evolve into a health device and eventually incorporate augmented reality technologies capable of improving how people see," he said, but this technology is likely years away.

According to Gurman's sources, Apple's CEO Tim Cook views the glasses as his "top priority" before he hands the reigns to John Ternus on September 1.

The glasses will compete with products in the $200 to $500 range in the U.S., he said.

Like the Meta Ray-Bans, Apple's glasses will have built-in cameras that let users capture photos and videos. There would also be speakers and microphones for music, phone calls, and notifications announced by Siri, he said.

The glasses could offer turn-by-turn walking directions.

As for build quality, he said Apple is designing its own plastic frames, with the company allegedly testing at least four potential designs:

  • A larger rectangular frame, similar to Ray-Ban's Wayfarers
  • A slimmer rectangular design, similar to the glasses worn by Apple CEO Tim Cook
  • Larger oval or circular frames
  • Smaller oval or circular frames

Apple is exploring a range of color options, including black, ocean blue, and light brown, and the glasses may have vertically-oriented oval camera lenses, he said.

Meta uses frames from the popular glasses brand Ray-Ban.

Meta Ray Ban
Unlike the latest generation of Meta Ray-Bans, Gurman does not expect Apple's first smart glasses to have an in-lens augmented reality display. He does not expect Apple's glasses to gain such a feature for at least a few years.

Tags: Apple Glasses, Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

modular ultra training load

watchOS 27 to Offer New Watch Faces, Including 'Modular Ultra' Variant

Monday May 4, 2026 5:58 am PDT by
For watchOS 27, Apple is testing new Apple Watch faces, and one of them is a simpler version of an existing Apple Watch Ultra watch face that could be coming to standard Series models. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is testing multiple new faces for watchOS 27, code-named "Orchid." One of them is said to be a "simplified take" on the...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS 26 Wallet Glass Feature

iOS 27 Will Let You Create Custom Wallet Passes

Monday May 4, 2026 11:01 am PDT by
Back in April, we highlighted a new add-your-own card Wallet app option coming in iOS 27, and now Bloomberg has shared additional information. At the time, we said Apple was working on a feature that would let users generate digital passes from scans of things like movie tickets, concert passes, and gym membership cards. The option will be called "Create a Pass," and it will bridge the gap...
Read Full Article54 comments
tsmc semiconductor chip inspection 678x452

Apple Eyes Intel and Samsung as Backup US Chipmakers

Tuesday May 5, 2026 2:32 am PDT by
Apple has held "exploratory" talks with Intel and Samsung about manufacturing the main processors for its devices in the United States, reports Bloomberg ($). Apple is said to have had early-stage talks with Intel about using its chipmaking services, while Apple executives have reportedly visited a Samsung plant under construction in Texas that will also make advanced chips. The talks are ...
Read Full Article54 comments