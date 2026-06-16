Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhones to Come in Two Sizes, Will Launch Alongside Gen 2 Foldable iPhone

Apple is "ramping up" work on the 20th anniversary iPhone that it plans to launch next year, reports Bloomberg. Multiple rumors have suggested the device will have an edge-to-edge display with curved glass at all sides for a nearly borderless visual effect.



There will be two anniversary models similar in size to the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max that are launching this September. The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max are expected to be the same size as current iPhone 17 Pro models, which suggests the anniversary iPhone could be available in 6.3 and 6.9 inch sizes.

Apple plans to release the 20th anniversary iPhones alongside a second-generation foldable iPhone. All three devices are going to adopt a 2-nanometer A21 chip. Apple has an iPhone 19 in the works too, and it is set to run a different A21 chip, likely a base chip instead of a Pro chip.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max coming this year will have an A20 Pro processor built on Apple's 2-nanometer process. The A20 will mark the first node upgrade in several years and will see Apple transitioning from 3-nanometer chips for its flagship iPhones.

The standard iPhone 18 is not coming this fall, with Apple instead planning to debut it in spring 2027. It will use a less powerful A20 chip that's also built on the 2nm process.