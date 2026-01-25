Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months.



Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for this year include a foldable iPhone, a lower-cost MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, and more.

Here is what to expect from Apple this year, according to rumors.



First Half of 2026

The following products are rumored to launch before the end of June.



Second Half of 2026

The following products are rumored to launch between September and December.



Timing Less Clear

The following products were rumored to be updated in 2025, but none of them were, so hopefully they will finally arrive at some point in 2026:



These products are rumored to be unveiled in 2026 at the earliest:



Last, a Mac mini with M5 and M5 Pro chips is expected to launch at some point this year.

For more details, read our Upcoming Apple Products Guide: What's Coming in 2026.