Apple to Launch These 20+ Products This Year

by

2026 promises to be yet another busy year for Apple, with the company rumored to be planning more than 20 product announcements over the coming months.

Apple Logo Spotlight
Beyond the usual updates to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, Apple is expected to release its all-new smart home hub, which was reportedly delayed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready. Other unique products rumored for this year include a foldable iPhone, a lower-cost MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, and more.

Here is what to expect from Apple this year, according to rumors.

First Half of 2026

The following products are rumored to launch before the end of June.

Second Half of 2026

The following products are rumored to launch between September and December.

Timing Less Clear

The following products were rumored to be updated in 2025, but none of them were, so hopefully they will finally arrive at some point in 2026:

These products are rumored to be unveiled in 2026 at the earliest:

Last, a Mac mini with M5 and M5 Pro chips is expected to launch at some point this year.

For more details, read our Upcoming Apple Products Guide: What's Coming in 2026.

Popular Stories

iOS 26

What to Expect From iOS 26.4

Friday January 23, 2026 12:31 pm PST by
iOS 26.3 is shaping up to be a relatively minor update, with only a couple of notable new features, but iOS 26.4 is expected to be much more significant. We are still waiting for the iOS 26.3 Release Candidate to come out, so the first iOS 26.4 beta is likely still at least a few weeks away. Following beta testing, iOS 26.4 will likely be released to the general public at some point in March ...
Read Full Article71 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Expected to Unveil Five All-New Products This Year

Wednesday January 21, 2026 10:54 am PST by
In addition to updating many of its existing products, Apple is expected to unveil five all-new products this year, including a smart home hub, a Face ID doorbell, a MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, a foldable iPhone, and augmented reality glasses. Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product. Smart Home Hub Apple home hub (concept) Apple's long-rumored smart home hub should...
Read Full Article66 comments
iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island Ice Universe

iPhone 18 Pro: Leaker Reveals Alleged Size of Smaller Dynamic Island

Thursday January 22, 2026 9:27 pm PST by
For now, rumors have settled on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max featuring a smaller Dynamic Island, and now a leaker has revealed its alleged size. iPhone 18 Pro with a smaller Dynamic Island (mockup via Ice Universe) The account "Ice Universe" today claimed the Dynamic Island cutout on the iPhone 18 Pro models will be approximately 35% narrower than it is on the iPhone 17 Pro models. ...
Read Full Article74 comments
M5 MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro to Receive Up to Six New Features by Next Year

Thursday January 22, 2026 9:31 am PST by
Apple is expected to release MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips soon, but you might want to pass on them, as bigger changes are around the corner. It has been reported that the MacBook Pro will be receiving a major redesign in late 2026 or in 2027. Six new features have been rumored so far, including an OLED display, touch capabilities, a Dynamic Island, M6 Pro and M6 Max chips...
Read Full Article97 comments
top stories 2026 01 24

Top Stories: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks, Siri Chatbot, Apple AI Pin, and More

Saturday January 24, 2026 6:00 am PST by
Apple rumors are starting to pick up now that we're a few weeks into 2026, and this week saw some potential clarity around conflicting iPhone 18 Pro rumors, plus some new word on Apple's plans for Siri. This week also saw a report that Apple is working on some sort of AI pin while also making progress toward a major MacBook Pro revamp, so read on below for all the details! Top Stories iPh...
Read Full Article6 comments

Top Rated Comments

Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
7 minutes ago at 06:24 pm

No M5 Mac mini?
I forgot to include that one, added now.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
davester Avatar
davester
24 minutes ago at 06:06 pm
No PowerBook G5?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments