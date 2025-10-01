Apple Stops Work on Lighter Vision Pro to Fast-Track AI Smart Glasses

by

Apple has decided to stop work on a cheaper, lighter version of the $3,499 Vision Pro to instead focus its resources on smart glasses, reports Bloomberg. Apple wants to speed up development on a glasses product to better compete with Meta.

Apple Galsses Feature Redux 2
There were rumors that Apple was developing a a much lighter, more affordable "Vision Air" for launch in 2027, but Apple is now transitioning engineers from that project to its smart glasses project.

Apple is working on a set of smart glasses that will rival Meta's AI-equipped Ray-Bans. The glasses will include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities. Apple could introduce the glasses as soon as next year, and then launch them in 2027.

There won't be a display in the first version of the glasses, but Apple is developing another model that will include an integrated display. Apple wanted to debut the version with a display in 2028, but it is now aiming to speed up development because Meta just recently announced the Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses.

The Meta-Ray Ban Display glasses include a full-color, high-resolution display in one of the lenses. The display is able to display messages, photos, and information from Meta AI. Meta's glasses look similar to regular glasses despite the added screen, and they are the first step toward Meta's "Orion" augmented reality glasses. Meta unveiled its AR glasses last year, showing off thick pair of glasses with dual AR displays. Both Apple and Meta are aiming to launch lightweight augmented reality glasses in the future.

meta ai glasses

Meta's Ray-Ban Display

Meta has come out with several variations of the Meta Ray-Bans since 2023, and the company has a more advanced AI product than Apple does. Apple's smart glasses will rely on AI and voice-based commands, which will require the next-generation version of Siri.

Apple delayed ‌Siri‌ after the assistant didn't meet expectations for promised Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18, but an updated version of ‌Siri‌ built on new architecture is expected in spring 2026.

Apple plans to release its first smart glasses with multiple material and frame options, turning them into a fashion accessory. Buyers will be able to choose their preferred color and frame style. The glasses will have an Apple-designed chip inside, but will still be reliant on a connected iPhone. Other features will include cameras, microphones, and health tracking capabilities.

While work on a lighter version of the Vision Pro has been paused for now, Apple still plans to refresh the current model with an M5 chip later this year.

Tags: Apple Glasses, Bloomberg

Popular Stories

Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

Tuesday September 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone...
Read Full Article48 comments
Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Thursday September 25, 2025 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept based on rumors This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report last month, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

Tuesday September 30, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
An apparent unboxing video for an unannounced iPad Pro with the M5 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so this is likely a legitimate leak. Based on the box shown in the video, this appears to be a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip, 256GB of...
Read Full Article286 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

New MacBook Pro Nears Mass Production, But Four Bigger Upgrades Expected Next Year

Sunday September 28, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Pro models will enter mass production soon, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said he continues to believe the new MacBook Pro models will be released at some point between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, meaning they should be available to order by March at the latest. Apple often...
Read Full Article210 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Camera Issues on iPhone 17 Models

Monday September 29, 2025 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out earlier this week. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 26.0.1 addresses a bug that could cause aberrations in...
Read Full Article195 comments
fcc vision pro leak

FCC Accidentally Leaks Apple's Next Vision Pro

Tuesday September 30, 2025 3:48 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seemingly confirmed Apple's work on an updated version of the Vision Pro headset. One of several documents the FCC shared today references an Apple-designed "Head Mounted Device" with a model number of A3416. An included image confirms the device is a Vision Pro. The FCC's uploads are transmission tests, SAR test reports, and...
Read Full Article91 comments
iOS 26

Apple Continues to Prepare iOS 26.0.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Expected

Sunday September 28, 2025 1:30 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The account initially said iOS 26.0.1 would have a build number of 23A350, but they now expect the update to have a build number of 23A355. This suggests that the software update will include more bug fixes or changes than initially...
Read Full Article129 comments
macbook pro prime day 2025

FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

Tuesday September 30, 2025 1:58 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission has confirmed Apple's work on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products, leaking details on the devices ahead of launch. The FCC published documents that reference model numbers that do not correspond with existing devices. A3434, for example, references an unreleased MacBook Pro, while other numbers are likely for...
Read Full Article63 comments
space black mbp

Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

Wednesday October 1, 2025 8:27 am PDT by
A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests. The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored...
Read Full Article29 comments

Top Rated Comments

Belisama Avatar
Belisama
56 minutes ago at 03:05 pm
"Spatial computing is the future", he said.




Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
55 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
Great so just like meta they are giving up on VR, sorry but the whole Vision Pro selling point is how good watching videos and content on it, all I wanted was a newer model with better fov and lighter. I don’t like the whole glasses thing for AR. Can’t a trillion dollar company work on both. So the whole Vision Pro was a beta product they are just going to forget about
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tim-apple-silicon Avatar
tim-apple-silicon
51 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
Seems they lack vision
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chfilm Avatar
chfilm
52 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
Noooo! I so want the Vision Air as a portable giant screen that's actually wearable!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
asdfjkl; Avatar
asdfjkl;
51 minutes ago at 03:09 pm
Yawn. Overpriced toy with no practical value. Hard pass.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
54 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
This the same source that said there wouldn't be any AirPods updates this year?

Bloomberg is not reliable.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments