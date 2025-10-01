Apple Stops Work on Lighter Vision Pro to Fast-Track AI Smart Glasses

Apple has decided to stop work on a cheaper, lighter version of the $3,499 Vision Pro to instead focus its resources on smart glasses, reports Bloomberg. Apple wants to speed up development on a glasses product to better compete with Meta.



There were rumors that Apple was developing a a much lighter, more affordable "Vision Air" for launch in 2027, but Apple is now transitioning engineers from that project to its smart glasses project.

Apple is working on a set of smart glasses that will rival Meta's AI-equipped Ray-Bans. The glasses will include cameras, microphones, and AI capabilities. Apple could introduce the glasses as soon as next year, and then launch them in 2027.

There won't be a display in the first version of the glasses, but Apple is developing another model that will include an integrated display. Apple wanted to debut the version with a display in 2028, but it is now aiming to speed up development because Meta just recently announced the Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses.

The Meta-Ray Ban Display glasses include a full-color, high-resolution display in one of the lenses. The display is able to display messages, photos, and information from Meta AI. Meta's glasses look similar to regular glasses despite the added screen, and they are the first step toward Meta's "Orion" augmented reality glasses. Meta unveiled its AR glasses last year, showing off thick pair of glasses with dual AR displays. Both Apple and Meta are aiming to launch lightweight augmented reality glasses in the future.

Meta's Ray-Ban Display

Meta has come out with several variations of the Meta Ray-Bans since 2023, and the company has a more advanced AI product than Apple does. Apple's smart glasses will rely on AI and voice-based commands, which will require the next-generation version of Siri

Apple delayed ‌Siri‌ after the assistant didn't meet expectations for promised Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18, but an updated version of ‌Siri‌ built on new architecture is expected in spring 2026.

Apple plans to release its first smart glasses with multiple material and frame options, turning them into a fashion accessory. Buyers will be able to choose their preferred color and frame style. The glasses will have an Apple-designed chip inside, but will still be reliant on a connected iPhone. Other features will include cameras, microphones, and health tracking capabilities.

While work on a lighter version of the Vision Pro has been paused for now, Apple still plans to refresh the current model with an M5 chip later this year.