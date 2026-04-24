 20th Anniversary iPhone to Feature Custom 'Micro-Curved' OLED Panel - MacRumors
Skip to Content

20th Anniversary iPhone to Feature Custom 'Micro-Curved' OLED Panel

by

For its 20th-anniversary iPhone, Apple is tapping Samsung to produce a custom micro-curved OLED display that is brighter and thinner than existing panels, according to new supply chain information out of China.

Mostly Screen iPhone Purple Feature 2027
Apple is reportedly considering a radical redesign for the 20th-anniversary iPhone that could feature a completely bezel-less display that curves around all four edges of the device.

To that end, Apple is said to be seeking from Samsung an equal-depth quad-curved panel design that uses "micro-curves" to keep the curve very shallow, as opposed to the aggressively curved "waterfall" edges of some existing Samsung panels.

Apple's preference for slightly rounded edges may ensure that the device feels softer in the hand and that swipes from the edge of the display feel more natural. It could also prevent distortion of on-screen content around the edges.

The latest supply chain information comes from Weibo-based leaker Digital Chat Station, who also says that Apple wants a "pol-less" display from Samsung – in other words, a panel design that removes the polarizer layer that sits on top of most current OLED screens.

That claim lines up with a September 2025 report out of Korea that said Apple will adopt a Samsung-made OLED technology called COE (Color Filter on Encapsulation) to make the 20th-anniversary iPhone's display brighter and thinner than previous panels.

COE displays remove the polarizing film from an OLED panel, applying the color filter directly onto the encapsulation layer of the display.

The technique reduces the thickness of the overall display stack, and it lets more light through to improve brightness while reducing power draw. Reflections are harder to deal with when there's no polarizing film, but in its latest iPhones, Apple added a new anti-reflective coating that is expected to be improved for future versions of the iPhone.

Apple is also said to be employing a crater-shaped light diffusion layer in the display to even out the brightness so that the screen looks uniformly lit across all areas.

2027 will mark the 20th-anniversary of the iPhone, and Apple reportedly wants to create a high-end all-glass model that doesn't have cutouts in the display.

Display analyst Ross Young said that Apple won't have under-display ‌Face ID‌ ready to go for a 2027 iPhone, but other leakers think it's possible. If Apple can't get everything under the display, we may see under-display ‌Face ID‌ and then a small hole-punch cutout on the front for the front-facing camera.

The latest rumors suggest that Apple is still testing an under-display iPhone camera for 2027, so it remains a possibility.

Tags: 20th-Anniversary iPhone, Digital Chat Station, OLED

Popular Stories

m3 imac

Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch iMac With OLED Display

Monday March 30, 2026 4:59 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch an iMac featuring an OLED panel with higher brightness, according to ZDNet Korea. Apple has apparently requested that Samsung Display, LG Display, and other suppliers produce 24-inch OLED panel samples suitable for a future iMac model using their mass-production facilities. This would be the biggest ever OLED display offered on an Apple device. Specifically,...
Read Full Article166 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

Apple's Foldable iPhone Will Have a Samsung-Made OLED Display

Wednesday April 8, 2026 2:54 am PDT by
Apple has agreed to source foldable OLED panels exclusively from Samsung for the next three years, reports The Elec. Apple will not use foldable panels from other display suppliers as part of the agreement, according to the Korea-based outlet. The company is said to have accepted the terms given the lack of viable alternative suppliers. This year, Apple is expected to release a...
Read Full Article56 comments
ipad air prime day fall

Report: iPad Air to Gain OLED Display Early Next Year

Wednesday April 15, 2026 4:35 am PDT by
Apple will bring OLED displays to its iPad Air models next year, according to a new report from Korea's ET News. Citing industry sources, the outlet says Samsung Display will begin mass production of OLED panels around the end of 2026 or January next year, with a view to supplying panels for Apple's next iPad Air, expected to be released in early 2027. Apple last updated the iPad Air in...
Read Full Article73 comments

Top Rated Comments

Avatar74 Avatar
Avatar74
3 minutes ago at 03:58 am
First, let me preface this by saying that I'm a lifelong Apple user beginning with the Apple][ and //c. I don't generally think negatively about their products (usually I tend to examine the positives).

That said, this looks like a solution in search of a problem, and the problem will be that the key controls of the phone, e.g. ringer, volume, screen lock, etc., might be non-tactile. If that is true, that would be taking the long way around to discovering the silliness of having many car features embedded within a UI instead of tactile controls you can easily locate without taking your eyes off the road.

I'm curious how the new CEO is going to balance form and function having come from hardware engineering... it appears that his focus has been AI and that's cause for concern, at least from my end.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
Roll0
6 minutes ago at 03:55 am
"20th Anniversary iPhone to Feature Custom 'Micro-Curved' OLED Panel"

Hopefully not!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrRom92 Avatar
MrRom92
7 minutes ago at 03:54 am
I like the iPhone XX all glass concept, I just can’t imagine what they actually intend to display in such an area.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments