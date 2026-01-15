iPhone 17e to Gain Dynamic Island But Display Still Stuck at 60Hz

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e will feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch at the top of the screen, but unlike the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the display itself will still refresh at 60Hz, according to a known Weibo leaker.

iPhone 17e Feature 1
Apple made major improvements to the iPhone 17's display last year, introducing ProMotion display technology with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to recent iPhone Pro models. 120Hz maximum refresh rates allow for smoother scrolling when viewing webpages and improvements for video, but it looks like the iPhone 17e is not getting the upgrade to keep costs down.

In a new post on the Chinese social media platform, "Digital Chat Station" said that the iPhone 17e will retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, but this time it will have a Dynamic Island. The Dynamic Island would add the interactive area at the top of the screen that displays ongoing activities, incorporating the camera and other front-facing sensors.

The iPhone 16e features a "notch" at the top of the display, similar to the ‌iPhone‌ 13 and ‌iPhone‌ 14. That's because the ‌iPhone 16e‌ is based on the design of 2022's ‌iPhone‌ 14, so it could be that the ‌iPhone‌ 17e is based on 2023's ‌iPhone‌ 15, which gained the ‌Dynamic Island‌ and a more rounded frame.

Reiterating a previous claim, the leaker also said the second version of Apple's more affordable iPhone will feature an A19 chip, replacing the A18 used in the current iPhone 16e. The A19 chip is based on TSMC's third-generation 3nm process, N3P, and is around 5-10% faster than the A18 chip in terms of raw CPU performance.

Another Weibo leaker has claimed Apple will use a downclocked A19 chip in the iPhone 17e. If so, aside from Neural Engine improvements, it would be roughly comparable to Apple's A17 Pro chip.

Meanwhile, other rumors suggest the iPhone 17e will gain a magnetic ring so it can connect to MagSafe chargers, which is not an option with the iPhone 16e. To cut down on costs, the device may also be equipped with either the older C1 or C1X modem, but no N1 wireless chip, based on leaked Apple code.

Otherwise, the device is expected to retain a front-facing 12-megapixel camera, Face ID, and a rear 48-megapixel camera. The iPhone 17e could launch as soon as February, as the iPhone 16e did last year, but it could come later in the spring. The $599 starting price is not expected to change.

