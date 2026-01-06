iPhone 17e Again Rumored to Feature Dynamic Island, A19 Chip

Apple's iPhone 17e will feature upgrades including a pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout and a downclocked A19 chip, with mass production set to begin this month, claims a Chinese leaker.



The current iPhone 16e features a "notch" at the top of the display, similar to the ‌iPhone‌ 13 and ‌iPhone‌ 14, and contains Apple's A18 chip with a 4-core GPU, instead of the 5-core GPU version found in the iPhone 16.

However, according to "Smart Pikachu," a Weibo account that has previously shared accurate supply-chain details on Android hardware, these two elements are set to be replaced on the forthcoming iPhone 17e.

Aside from Neural Engine improvements, performance from a downclocked A19 chip could be roughly comparable to Apple's A17 Pro chip, while the Dynamic Island would add the newer interactive area at the top of the screen that displays ongoing activities, incorporating the camera and other front-facing sensors. Otherwise, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, according to the leaker.

The leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" has previously claimed the iPhone 17e could have a Dynamic Island and an A19 chip, so the assertions made by Smart Pikachu aren't entirely new. However, another rumor has claimed the iPhone 17e will continue to use the same iPhone 14-based OLED panel as the iPhone 16e, but with slimmed down bezels. If that's the case, then the iPhone 17e will still feature a notch.

Elsewhere, rumors suggest the iPhone 17e will gain a magnetic ring that will allow it to connect to MagSafe chargers, which is not an option with the iPhone 16e. To cut down on costs, the device may also be equipped with either the older C1 or C1X modem, but no N1 wireless chip, based on leaked Apple code.

Smart Pikachu says mass production of the device will begin "after CES," suggesting commencement on or after January 9. The claim is broadly in line with reports that the iPhone 17e will launch in spring, possibly around a year after the launch of the iPhone 16e in February. The $599 starting price is not expected to change.

Smart Pikachu has previously claimed Apple is testing under-display Face ID for the iPhone 18 Pro models, but so far the leaker's reputation for Apple rumors remains unproven.