iPhone 17e Again Rumored to Feature Dynamic Island, A19 Chip

by

Apple's iPhone 17e will feature upgrades including a pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout and a downclocked A19 chip, with mass production set to begin this month, claims a Chinese leaker.

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 1
The current iPhone 16e features a "notch" at the top of the display, similar to the ‌iPhone‌ 13 and ‌iPhone‌ 14, and contains Apple's A18 chip with a 4-core GPU, instead of the 5-core GPU version found in the iPhone 16.

However, according to "Smart Pikachu," a Weibo account that has previously shared accurate supply-chain details on Android hardware, these two elements are set to be replaced on the forthcoming iPhone 17e.

Aside from Neural Engine improvements, performance from a downclocked A19 chip could be roughly comparable to Apple's A17 Pro chip, while the Dynamic Island would add the newer interactive area at the top of the screen that displays ongoing activities, incorporating the camera and other front-facing sensors. Otherwise, the ‌iPhone‌ 17e is expected to retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, according to the leaker.

The leaker known as "Digital Chat Station" has previously claimed the iPhone 17e could have a Dynamic Island and an A19 chip, so the assertions made by Smart Pikachu aren't entirely new. However, another rumor has claimed the iPhone 17e will continue to use the same iPhone 14-based OLED panel as the iPhone 16e, but with slimmed down bezels. If that's the case, then the iPhone 17e will still feature a notch.

Elsewhere, rumors suggest the iPhone 17e will gain a magnetic ring that will allow it to connect to MagSafe chargers, which is not an option with the iPhone 16e. To cut down on costs, the device may also be equipped with either the older C1 or C1X modem, but no N1 wireless chip, based on leaked Apple code.

Smart Pikachu says mass production of the device will begin "after CES," suggesting commencement on or after January 9. The claim is broadly in line with reports that the iPhone 17e will launch in spring, possibly around a year after the launch of the iPhone 16e in February. The $599 starting price is not expected to change.

Smart Pikachu has previously claimed Apple is testing under-display Face ID for the iPhone 18 Pro models, but so far the leaker's reputation for Apple rumors remains unproven.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16e
Tag: Smart Pikachu
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 16e (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iphone 17 models

No iPhone 18 Launch This Year, Reports Suggest

Thursday January 1, 2026 8:43 am PST by
Apple is not expected to release a standard iPhone 18 model this year, according to a growing number of reports that suggest the company is planning a significant change to its long-standing annual iPhone launch cycle. Despite the immense success of the iPhone 17 in 2025, the iPhone 18 is not expected to arrive until the spring of 2027, leaving the iPhone 17 in the lineup as the latest...
Read Full Article116 comments
duolingo ad live activity

Duolingo Used iPhone's Dynamic Island to Display Ads, Violating Apple Design Guidelines

Friday January 2, 2026 1:36 pm PST by
Language learning app Duolingo has apparently been using the iPhone's Live Activity feature to display ads on the Lock Screen and the Dynamic Island, which violates Apple's design guidelines. According to multiple reports on Reddit, the Duolingo app has been displaying an ad for a "Super offer," which is Duolingo's paid subscription option. Apple's guidelines for Live Activity state that...
Read Full Article106 comments
Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature Pink

Apple's 2026 Low-Cost A18 Pro MacBook: What We Know So Far

Friday January 2, 2026 4:33 pm PST by
Apple is planning to release a low-cost MacBook in 2026, which will apparently compete with more affordable Chromebooks and Windows PCs. Apple's most affordable Mac right now is the $999 MacBook Air, and the upcoming low-cost MacBook is expected to be cheaper. Here's what we know about the low-cost MacBook so far. Size Rumors suggest the low-cost MacBook will have a display that's around 13 ...
Read Full Article154 comments
govee floor lamp

CES 2026: Govee Announces New Matter-Connected Ceiling and Floor Lights

Sunday January 4, 2026 5:00 am PST by
Govee today introduced three new HomeKit-compatible lighting products, including the Govee Floor Lamp 3, the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light. The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is the successor to the Floor Lamp 2, and it offers Matter integration with the option to connect to HomeKit. The Floor Lamp 3 offers an upgraded LuminBlend+ lighting system that can reproduce 281...
Read Full Article53 comments
airpods pro 3 glitter

AirPods New Year's Deals Include Up to $99 Off AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods 4

Sunday January 4, 2026 8:04 am PST by
Now that the calendar has flipped over into January, steep discounts on popular Apple products have become more rare after the holidays. However, if you didn't get a new pair of AirPods recently and are looking for a model on sale, Amazon does have a few solid second-best prices this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article16 comments
Belkin 25W Battery magnetic

CES 2026: Belkin Announces Magnetic Ring Power Bank, Modular Dock, and More

Sunday January 4, 2026 3:02 pm PST by
Belkin today announced a range of new charging and connectivity accessories at CES 2026, expanding its portfolio of products aimed at Apple device users. UltraCharge Pro Power Bank 10K with Magnetic Ring The lineup includes new Qi2 and Qi2.2 wireless chargers, magnetic power banks, a high-capacity laptop battery, and USB-C productivity accessories, with an emphasis on higher charging...
Read Full Article17 comments
m4 macbook air blue 2

iPadOS and macOS 26.2 Double 5GHz Wi-Fi Bandwidth for Wi-Fi 6E Devices

Monday January 5, 2026 1:57 pm PST by
With the release of iPadOS 26.2 and macOS Tahoe 26.2, Apple has improved the Wi-Fi speeds for select Macs and iPads that support Wi-Fi 6E. Updated Wi-Fi connectivity specifications are listed in Apple's platform deployment guide. The M4 iPad Pro models, M3 iPad Air models, A17 Pro iPad mini, M2 to M5 MacBook Pro models, M2, M3, and M4 MacBook Air models, and other Wi-Fi 6E Macs and iPads now ...
Read Full Article33 comments
Low Cost MacBook Feature A18 Pro

Low-Price 12.9-Inch MacBook With A18 Pro Chip Reportedly Launching Early This Year

Friday January 2, 2026 9:08 am PST by
Apple plans to introduce a 12.9-inch MacBook in spring 2026, according to TrendForce. In a press release this week, the Taiwanese research firm said this MacBook will be aimed at the entry-level to mid-range market, with "competitive pricing." TrendForce did not share any further details about this MacBook, but the information that it shared lines up with several rumors about a more...
Read Full Article201 comments