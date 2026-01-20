New, Higher End AirPods Pro Coming This Year

Apple is planning to debut a high-end secondary version of AirPods Pro 3 this year, sitting in the lineup alongside the current model, reports suggest.

Back in September 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ in 2026. This would be somewhat unusual since Apple normally waits around three years to make major changes to the AirPods' hardware. AirPods Pro 2 debuted at the iPhone 14 event in September 2022, and they were updated with a USB-C charging case and a few other tweaks in September 2023. Otherwise, Apple has waited about three years to update all of its AirPods models.

Kuo said that the 2026 AirPods Pro will feature a "more significant" hardware upgrade in the form at least one tiny infrared camera. He previously said AirPods with infrared cameras could recognize hand gestures and provide an enhanced spatial audio experience with Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The Chinese leaker known as "Instant Digital" subsequently corroborated the rumor with some additional details and clarifications. Rather than being a new generation, the 2026 AirPods Pro will apparently be a pricier, high-end variant of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ introduced in 2025, suggesting that both models will ultimately be on sale alongside each other. It is worth noting that Apple offers two version of the AirPods 4 at $129 and $179 price points, so this is a highly plausible move.

The current AirPods lineup has offerings priced at $129, $179, $249, and $549. An additional product between the $249 ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ and $549 AirPods Max seems possible, especially given the rise of higher end Bluetooth earbuds from the likes of Bang Olufsen, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bose.

As Kuo first said, Instant Digital similarly believes that the key differentiator will be an infrared camera for gesture controls. In fact, Apple may remove the high-end model's pressure-sensors and go all-in on gesture controls.

The H3 chip is also a possibility. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next-generation audio chip is in development. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ launched last year stuck with the same H2 chip from their predecessor released in 2022.

Launch timing is currently unclear, but Apple typically announces new AirPods in the second half of the year. The original AirPods, AirPods Pro 2 and their subsequent USB-C revision, ‌AirPods 4‌, and ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ were all announced at Apple's annual ‌iPhone‌ event in September.

Popular Stories

iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

iPhone 18 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Thursday January 15, 2026 10:56 am PST by
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for another eight months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro models, as of January 2026: The same overall design is expected, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, and a "plateau" housing three rear cameras Under-screen Face ID...
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

These 5 Apple Products Will Reportedly Be Upgraded With OLED Displays

Friday January 16, 2026 7:07 pm PST by
Apple plans to upgrade the iPad mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, iMac, and MacBook Air with OLED displays between 2026 and 2028, according to DigiTimes. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that the iPad mini and MacBook Pro will receive an OLED display as early as this year, but he does not expect the MacBook Air to adopt the technology until 2028 at the earliest. A new iPad Air is...
iOS 27 Mock Quick

iOS 27 Will Add These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday January 18, 2026 3:51 pm PST by
iOS 27 is still many months away, but there are already plenty of rumors about new features that will be included in the software update. The first beta of iOS 27 will be released during WWDC 2026 in June, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense...
Apple Wallet ID Illinois

Apple Plans to Expand iPhone Driver's Licenses to These 7 U.S. States

Friday January 16, 2026 12:12 pm PST by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, and then use it to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The feature is currently available in 13 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, and it is expected to launch in at least seven more in the future. To set up the...
14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard

MacBook Pro Buyers Now Facing Up to a Two-Month Wait Ahead of New Models

Sunday January 18, 2026 6:50 pm PST by
MacBook Pro availability is tightening on Apple's online store, with select configurations facing up to a two-month delivery timeframe in the United States. A few 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with an M4 Pro chip are not facing any shipping delay, but estimated delivery dates for many configurations with an M4 Max chip range from February 6 to February 24 or even later. At...
Top Rated Comments

rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
37 minutes ago at 09:08 am
Like they did with AirPods 2 Pro with Lighting and USB I respect sales but this kind of stuff is greedy. Just rebrand it AirPods Pro 4 forreal
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smithrh Avatar
smithrh
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
While I've had interest in and use cases for AirPods since they were introduced, I've been put off by the 2-3 year lifespan.

Battery improvements or battery replaceability would be very helpful.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TruthAboveAllElse Avatar
TruthAboveAllElse
35 minutes ago at 09:10 am

Like they did with AirPods 2 Pro with Lighting and USB I respect sales but this kind of stuff is greedy. Just rebrand it AirPods Pro 4 forreal
I bet it is AirPods Pro 4.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rizzo41999 Avatar
rizzo41999
32 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Can they update the Pro Max already? Not just make it USB-C
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nortonandreev Avatar
nortonandreev
31 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Too bad the new design doesn’t fit me well at all.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
29 minutes ago at 09:17 am
as a hardcore Vision Pro lover I would love this but I don't see apple releasing a new type of AirPods just for that considering how much they've backburnered it. Unless a new Vision Pro is coming out sooner than expected I just don't see it at this point. Unless these are something to pair with the forthcoming apple glasses
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
