New, Higher End AirPods Pro Coming This Year

Apple is planning to debut a high-end secondary version of AirPods Pro 3 this year, sitting in the lineup alongside the current model, reports suggest.



Back in September 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ in 2026. This would be somewhat unusual since Apple normally waits around three years to make major changes to the AirPods' hardware. AirPods Pro 2 debuted at the iPhone 14 event in September 2022, and they were updated with a USB-C charging case and a few other tweaks in September 2023. Otherwise, Apple has waited about three years to update all of its AirPods models.

Kuo said that the 2026 AirPods Pro will feature a "more significant" hardware upgrade in the form at least one tiny infrared camera. He previously said AirPods with infrared cameras could recognize hand gestures and provide an enhanced spatial audio experience with Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The Chinese leaker known as "Instant Digital" subsequently corroborated the rumor with some additional details and clarifications. Rather than being a new generation, the 2026 AirPods Pro will apparently be a pricier, high-end variant of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ introduced in 2025, suggesting that both models will ultimately be on sale alongside each other. It is worth noting that Apple offers two version of the AirPods 4 at $129 and $179 price points, so this is a highly plausible move.

The current AirPods lineup has offerings priced at $129, $179, $249, and $549. An additional product between the $249 ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ and $549 AirPods Max seems possible, especially given the rise of higher end Bluetooth earbuds from the likes of Bang Olufsen, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bose.

As Kuo first said, Instant Digital similarly believes that the key differentiator will be an infrared camera for gesture controls. In fact, Apple may remove the high-end model's pressure-sensors and go all-in on gesture controls.

The H3 chip is also a possibility. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the next-generation audio chip is in development. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ launched last year stuck with the same H2 chip from their predecessor released in 2022.

Launch timing is currently unclear, but Apple typically announces new AirPods in the second half of the year. The original AirPods, AirPods Pro 2 and their subsequent USB-C revision, ‌AirPods 4‌, and ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ were all announced at Apple's annual ‌iPhone‌ event in September.