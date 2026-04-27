MacBook Neo Still Seeing Extended Delivery Estimates at Apple, But Amazon and Walmart Have Stock

Apple's MacBook Neo has recently been struck by delayed delivery estimates on Apple.com, due to the notebook's booming popularity. However, both Walmart and Amazon offer deliveries as soon as tomorrow, and even feature small discounts on the Neo.

Following its launch in March, the ‌MacBook Neo‌ has become a big hit for Apple, with the company struggling to keep the computer in stock online and in Apple stores. As of writing, Apple.com quotes a 2-3 week delivery estimate on every model of the Neo in the U.S. and many other countries.

If you want to prioritize saving a bit of money, Amazon has every model of the MacBook Neo for $9 off this week. Free delivery options place the Neo arriving as soon as May 2, while Prime members can get same-day shipping on the 256GB models in many locations.

Over at Walmart, you won't find any discounts, but you will find similarly quick delivery estimates. Select locations should see delivery estimates as soon as April 28 through April 29 on every model of the ‌MacBook Neo‌. If you have Walmart+ instead of Amazon Prime, this could be a better option despite the lack of a straight cash discount.

The ‌MacBook Neo‌ is Apple's low-cost Mac, priced at $599 for the 256GB model and $699 for the 512GB model with Touch ID. Students can get the computer for even cheaper at $499 through Apple's education store on its website.

If you're shopping for the new M5 MacBook Air, Amazon is currently hosting big $150 discounts on nearly every model. Prices now start at $949.99 for the 512GB 13-inch model.