 MacBook Neo Still Seeing Extended Delivery Estimates at Apple, But Amazon and Walmart Have Stock - MacRumors
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MacBook Neo Still Seeing Extended Delivery Estimates at Apple, But Amazon and Walmart Have Stock

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Apple's MacBook Neo has recently been struck by delayed delivery estimates on Apple.com, due to the notebook's booming popularity. However, both Walmart and Amazon offer deliveries as soon as tomorrow, and even feature small discounts on the Neo.

macbook neo new lime

Following its launch in March, the ‌MacBook Neo‌ has become a big hit for Apple, with the company struggling to keep the computer in stock online and in Apple stores. As of writing, Apple.com quotes a 2-3 week delivery estimate on every model of the Neo in the U.S. and many other countries.

If you want to prioritize saving a bit of money, Amazon has every model of the MacBook Neo for $9 off this week. Free delivery options place the Neo arriving as soon as May 2, while Prime members can get same-day shipping on the 256GB models in many locations.

Over at Walmart, you won't find any discounts, but you will find similarly quick delivery estimates. Select locations should see delivery estimates as soon as April 28 through April 29 on every model of the ‌MacBook Neo‌. If you have Walmart+ instead of Amazon Prime, this could be a better option despite the lack of a straight cash discount.

The ‌MacBook Neo‌ is Apple's low-cost Mac, priced at $599 for the 256GB model and $699 for the 512GB model with Touch ID. Students can get the computer for even cheaper at $499 through Apple's education store on its website.

If you're shopping for the new M5 MacBook Air, Amazon is currently hosting big $150 discounts on nearly every model. Prices now start at $949.99 for the 512GB 13-inch model.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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Top Rated Comments

G
gummybear2026
23 minutes ago at 08:07 am

Who even buys at Walmart ?
Lots of people buy stuff from Walmart. They have a great return policy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
26 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Who even buys at Walmart ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ZiBart Avatar
ZiBart
32 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Pretty sure Apple is struggling with stock because their sales are dominated with educational discounts that the retailers cant offer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
10 minutes ago at 08:20 am

Who even buys at Walmart ?
Plenty of people. That have near 65% of the US grocery market alone.

Only thing I regularly buy there is motor oil.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Agent007 Avatar
Agent007
18 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Clearly everyone is buying these up to run OpenClaw and the latest Frontier Models™ /s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
22 minutes ago at 08:09 am

Who even buys at Walmart ?
A massive chunk of the USA.

From Wikipedia:

Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_companies_by_revenue') and the largest private employer ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_United_States–based_employers_globally') in the world, with 2.1 million employees. The company is ranked one in Fortune 500 ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortune_500') and Fortune Global 500 ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fortune_Global_500'). In February 2026, Walmart became the first traditional retailer to be valued at over $1 trillion ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trillion-dollar_company').
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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