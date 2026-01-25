Apple Reportedly Aiming to Upgrade the MacBook Pro Twice This Year

Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Studio Display models in the first half of this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman added that redesigned MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen "should be hitting toward the end of 2026," meaning that the MacBook Pro line would be upgraded twice this year.

First up will be MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, which should be coming soon. Then, the MacBook Pro is expected to receive a major redesign in late 2026 (but 2027 is still not fully ruled out), with rumored features including an OLED touch screen, a Dynamic Island, M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, a thinner design, and built-in cellular connectivity.

Apple updated the MacBook Pro twice in one year in the past, with the M2 Pro and M2 Max models debuting in January 2023 and the M3 Pro and M3 Max models following in October 2023, so there is precedent for such a thing.

Apple's Creator Studio bundle of apps launches on Wednesday, January 28, and it has been speculated that Apple might use the opportunity to unveil the MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips this week.

As for the MacBook Air, it is expected to get the M5 chip, while the Mac Studio should get higher-end M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.

There have been reports about a new Studio Display being in the works, with rumored features including mini-LED backlighting, ProMotion support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and either an A19 or A19 Pro chip. Last month, the next-generation Studio Display was potentially spotted in a Chinese regulatory database.

Apple also plans to release a lower-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip and an updated Mac mini at some point this year, according to Gurman. The lower-cost MacBook is expected to be powered by a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip.