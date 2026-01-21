Apple Expected to Unveil Five All-New Products This Year

In addition to updating many of its existing products, Apple is expected to unveil five all-new products this year, including a smart home hub, a Face ID doorbell, a MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, a foldable iPhone, and augmented reality glasses.



Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product.



Smart Home Hub

Apple home hub (concept) Apple home hub (concept)

Apple's long-rumored smart home hub should be released this year, according to rumors. The device was originally expected to be unveiled last year, but the launch was reportedly postponed until the more personalized version of Siri is ready.

The home hub is rumored to feature a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, and an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence support. The device can reportedly be attached to a speaker base, or mounted on a wall, and it would allow users to control smart home accessories, make FaceTime video calls, and more. It might even double as a home security system.



Smart Doorbell



In December 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was in the early stages of developing a smart home doorbell and lock system with Face ID. He said the doorbell would wirelessly connect to a compatible deadbolt lock.

Gurman said Apple's doorbell would launch in 2026 at the earliest, so it could be unveiled this year if that timeframe remains accurate.

Apple would surely tout the privacy and security benefits of its own smart home doorbell. Apple already offers a HomeKit Secure Video service with end-to-end encryption for storing footage in iCloud, and the doorbell could have a Secure Enclave.

The doorbell would be one of several new smart home products that Apple is reportedly planning, with the others being the aforementioned smart home hub, and own HomeKit-enabled indoor camera. This would add to a lineup of home products that already includes the Apple TV, HomePod, and HomePod mini.



MacBook With A18 Pro Chip



Apple plans to release a lower-priced MacBook with a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip this year, according to several reports and leakers. This would be an all-new model positioned below the MacBook Air in the Mac lineup.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to reveal that Apple is allegedly planning a more affordable MacBook. Last year, he said the laptop would have around a 13-inch display and come in silver, blue, pink, and yellow finishes. A few rumors have specifically mentioned that it will have a 12.9-inch display.

The lower-cost MacBook could have a lot in common with the discontinued 12-inch MacBook, including an ultra-thin and lightweight design. However, that model was powered by Intel processors. Apple stopped selling the 12-inch MacBook in July 2019, so there has been a long wait for a similar model powered by Apple silicon.

In the iPhone 16 Pro, the A18 Pro chip has a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU. The chip's performance is similar to the M1 chip, so this new MacBook could effectively be a replacement for the old MacBook Air with the M1 chip, which Apple still sells through Walmart for $599. The new MacBook would likely start at $699 or $799.

With the A18 Pro chip, the lower-cost MacBook might have only 8GB of RAM, whereas all current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models start with at least 16GB of RAM. The chip also lacks Thunderbolt support, so the new MacBook would likely be equipped with regular USB-C ports, with slower data transfer speeds and external display limitations.



Foldable iPhone

A foldable iPhone (concept) A foldable iPhone (concept)

Following years of rumors, Apple is expected to release its long-awaited foldable iPhone in September, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 , the device will open up like a book, providing users with a large screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking.

The foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display, according to the latest report. The device will apparently have a virtually "crease-free" inner display supplied by Samsung.

Kuo expects the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

This will undoubtedly be Apple's most expensive iPhone ever.



Augmented Reality Glasses

Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses

Apple reportedly plans to unveil augmented reality smart glasses as early as this year , although they might not begin arriving to customers until 2027.

Apple's glasses would compete with the Meta Ray-Bans, which now offer an in-lens display.

Apple's first smart glasses will reportedly have speakers for music playback, cameras for photos and video, voice control, and potentially health features, but an in-lens display is not expected until at least the second generation.