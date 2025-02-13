Apple Working on New 27-Inch Mini-LED Studio Display

Apple is working on a 27-inch mini-LED display that could come as soon as late 2025, display analyst Ross Young said today. The display could be a new version of the Studio Display that Apple first introduced in 2022. The current version of the Studio Display uses a 5K LED panel, so a mini-LED version would be a significant update.



Young says that the display will use mini-LEDs from Epistar, while LG Display will supply the panels.

Back in 2023, Young claimed that Apple had been working on a Studio Display Pro with ProMotion technology, but Apple allegedly canceled the project. Young at the time said that Apple wasn't working on another 27-inch display, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has maintained that Apple plans to launch some kind of display in 2025.

Apple already uses mini-LED technology for the MacBook Pro. Compared to LED, mini-LED displays feature superior brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. The ‌MacBook Pro‌ display, for example, uses more than 10,000 mini-LEDs for deeper blacks, more detail in shadows, and improved highlights.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has confirmed the rumor of Apple's work on a 27-inch mini-LED display, and he believes that it will be coming in 2026.