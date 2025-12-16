iPhone 17e Will Reportedly Fix iPhone 16e's Biggest Limitation

In February, Apple discontinued the iPhone SE and released a new entry-level iPhone 16e. The device features a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support, a single 48-megapixel rear camera, an Action button, a USB-C port, and more, but one capability that it lacks is MagSafe wireless charging.



In a wide-ranging report today about future iPhone models, The Information's Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu said that the iPhone 17e will address this limitation.

Specifically, the report said the iPhone 17e will support "magnetic wireless charging," which implies that the device will feature MagSafe for faster, magnetic wireless charging — likely at speeds of up to 20W or 25W. The iPhone 16e is limited to Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W speeds, and it is not a magnetic system.

The iPhone 17e will be equipped with Apple's second-generation C1X modem for cellular connectivity, according to the report. The iPhone 16e is equipped with Apple's first-generation C1 modem, while the C1X modem debuted in the iPhone Air.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17e in spring 2026. Overall, the report said the device will be an incremental upgrade over the iPhone 16e.

In the United States, the iPhone 16e starts at $599. It is unclear if the iPhone 17e will maintain that starting price, and it is also unknown if the device will move to a pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout instead of a notch.