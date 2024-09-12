iPhone 16 Rumor Report Card: Here's Which Leaks Were Right or Wrong

by

Apple this week unveiled the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As always, there were many rumors leading up to the event that gave us an idea of what to expect from the devices, with some proving accurate and others not.

iPhone 16 Rumor Report Card
Below, we have recapped some of the bigger hits and misses from the iPhone 16 rumor mill.

Hits

Mixed

Misses

With so many rumors leading up to the iPhone 16 event, this list is not comprehensive.

Top Rated Comments

msackey Avatar
msackey
35 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Could MacRumors also do a tally of how correct the big name leakers were this time, like Gurman and Kuo? It would be interesting to keep a tally over the years of their accuracy and display that as a chart.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
32 minutes ago at 08:59 am

Could MacRumors also do a tally of how correct the big name leakers were this time, like Gurman and Kuo? It would be interesting to keep a tally over the years of their accuracy and display that as a chart.
They all say everything. So they're always right and wrong. lol.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SigurTom Avatar
SigurTom
24 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Hear it from me first, I predict the 17 Pro will have a 2TB option. And if not, then the 18 Pro. But if not…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
31 minutes ago at 08:59 am

Could MacRumors also do a tally of how correct the big name leakers were this time, like Gurman and Kuo? It would be interesting to keep a tally over the years of their accuracy and display that as a chart.
This is easier said than done. For example, sometimes a source will say something in March, then something different in August, ahead of iPhones launching in September. And sometimes a source was likely accurate, but whatever they leaked never progressed beyond internal testing at Apple. Things change. It's simply too complicated, in my opinion.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
25 minutes ago at 09:05 am

Slow news day ?
Disagree. This is a good way to account how reliable the rumors are and how much to trust them.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GIZBUG Avatar
GIZBUG
32 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Slow news day ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments