iPhone 16 Again Rumored to Feature Color-Infused Back Glass

For the upcoming iPhone 16, Apple will adopt the same color-infused back glass that features on the standard iPhone 15 models, claims a new rumor out of China.



Last year, Apple debuted a custom dual-ion exchange glass process on the non-premium iPhone 15 models that gives the rear glass layer a frosted effect that contrasts with the main frame color.

Apple's description of the effect on the iPhone 15:



"For the first time in a smartphone, colour is infused throughout the back glass, creating five beautiful colours. The back glass is strengthened with an optimised dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a luxurious, textured matte finish."

According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed focus digital," who claims to have seen the iPhone 16 color scheme, Apple will use the same process for the back glass on the new models, which could come in as many as seven colors this year as opposed to five.

Late last month, another Weibo source suggested Apple could extend its dual-ion exchange glass process to the back of the iPhone 16 Pro, which is expected to have the same titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro. However, the source of today's leak does not mention the premium iPhone 16 models, and both Weibo accounts have yet to establish a track record for accurate Apple rumors.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series around its usual mid-September timeframe.