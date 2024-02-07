Some iPhone 16 Models Rumored to Feature Bigger Batteries

by

The iPhone 16 lineup is set to see notable battery capacity changes across the board, according to the X user known as "Majin Bu."

iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective Gray
In a new post, Majin Bu claims that the ‌iPhone 16‌ and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger batteries than their predecessors, but the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus is set to take a significant step back in terms of battery capacity. The X user also noted that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max is moving away from the L-shaped battery design used on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and earlier toward a standard rectangular battery like the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus. The rumored changes are as follows:

iPhone 15 Lineup (2023) ‌iPhone 16‌ Lineup (2024) % Change
[Standard] 3,349 mAh 3,561 mAh +6%
Plus 4,383 mAh 4,006 mAh -9%
Pro Max 4,422 mAh 4,676 mAh +5%

Majin Bu did not disclose any information about the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s battery. It is not clear why the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus's battery would shrink compared to its predecessor while the ‌iPhone 16‌'s battery grows, seeing as both devices have an identical feature-set and share many of their components.

While Majin Bu often aggregates and shares information related to Apple's plans, they do not have a solid track record. As a result, this part of the rumor should be treated with some skepticism until we know more, but it is worth noting that a smaller battery would not necessarily equate to reduced battery life, since there could be efficiency savings elsewhere that prolong battery life.

Top Rated Comments

DFZD Avatar
DFZD
51 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Yes, the middle child getting the worst deal as always.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eekcat Avatar
eekcat
56 minutes ago at 07:49 am
I really, really don't need a bigger battery. It'd be nice to have a lighter/thinner phone for once. If I want more battery life, I'll bring a USB battery or a MagSafe one.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
53 minutes ago at 07:53 am
I guess the battery on my iPhone 15 Plus is simply too good and they cant have that trying to sell more Pro devices?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
10 minutes ago at 08:36 am
Don’t wet your pants folks it’s gonna be the “same all day battery life”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zen_ Avatar
Zen_
10 minutes ago at 08:36 am
It still baffles me that even the iPhone 16 models won’t get a display with more than 60Hz in 2024
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
9 minutes ago at 08:36 am

I guess the battery on my iPhone 15 Plus is simply too good and they cant have that trying to sell more Pro devices?
Or even just to save a few cents in manufacturing cost.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
