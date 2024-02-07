Some iPhone 16 Models Rumored to Feature Bigger Batteries
The iPhone 16 lineup is set to see notable battery capacity changes across the board, according to the X user known as "Majin Bu."
In a new post, Majin Bu claims that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature larger batteries than their predecessors, but the iPhone 16 Plus is set to take a significant step back in terms of battery capacity. The X user also noted that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is moving away from the L-shaped battery design used on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and earlier toward a standard rectangular battery like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. The rumored changes are as follows:
|
|iPhone 15 Lineup (2023)
|iPhone 16 Lineup (2024)
|% Change
|[Standard]
|3,349 mAh
|3,561 mAh
|+6%
|Plus
|4,383 mAh
|4,006 mAh
|-9%
|Pro Max
|4,422 mAh
|4,676 mAh
|+5%
Majin Bu did not disclose any information about the iPhone 16 Pro's battery. It is not clear why the iPhone 16 Plus's battery would shrink compared to its predecessor while the iPhone 16's battery grows, seeing as both devices have an identical feature-set and share many of their components.
While Majin Bu often aggregates and shares information related to Apple's plans, they do not have a solid track record. As a result, this part of the rumor should be treated with some skepticism until we know more, but it is worth noting that a smaller battery would not necessarily equate to reduced battery life, since there could be efficiency savings elsewhere that prolong battery life.
