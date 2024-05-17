Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Longer Battery Life

Apple in the iPhone 16 Pro Max will use battery cells with increased energy density, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which will offer either longer battery life using the same battery size as that found in existing models, or equivalent battery life using a smaller battery.



In his latest supply chain survey, Kuo says the energy density (Wh/kg) of the battery cells in the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will increase, which "has the benefit of longer battery life with the same battery size or lower battery size with the same battery life."

To avoid overheating the battery, Apple is using a stainless steel battery case for the first time as a thermal solution, according to Kuo.



Stainless steel is not as effective as aluminum in dissipating heat, but it is more robust and less susceptible to corrosion. The use of a stainless steel battery case also reduces the difficulty of removing the battery, which will help Apple comply with the European Union's requirements for mobile phone batteries' replaceability in the future.

Sunway will reportedly be a major supplier of the stainless steel battery cases. If the mass production of this new battery design goes well, Kuo believes the design will be adopted across all iPhone 17 models next year.

Apple is expected to release the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup in four months, likely around mid-September.