iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Feature 20% Brighter Display
The iPhone 16 Pro may feature a display that is up to 20% brighter for typical SDR content, according to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital."
In a recent post, the Weibo user claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature up to 1,200 nits of typical SDR brightness – a 20% increase over the current models. Peak HDR brightness will apparently remain the same at 1,600 nits.
The iPhone 14 Pro touted a significant increase in brightness over its predecessor, featuring up to 400 nits higher HDR brightness. However, the iPhone's typical SDR brightness has been the same at 1,000 nits since the introduction of the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. The iPhone's typical SDR is used in the majority of situations, so a 20% increase in standard brightness would be a significant upgrade.
Instant Digital has a mixed track record for Apple rumors, but has provided some strikingly accurate information, such as the imminent launch of 2023's Yellow iPhone 14, the frosted back glass of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 9 as a minor refresh, spatial video capture on the iPhone 15 Pro, the new iPad Air and iPad Pro's landscape front-facing camera, and the iPad Pro's new nano-texture display option.
The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch as usual in the fall, with the Pro models featuring larger displays, an all-new "Capture" button, the A18 chip, and more.
