iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Support 40W Fast Charging and 20W MagSafe
Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will support 40W wired fast charging and 20W MagSafe charging, claims a rumor currently swirling around China.
Right now, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are capable of up to 27W peak charging speeds with an appropriate USB-C power adapter, while official MagSafe chargers from Apple and authorized third parties can wirelessly charge the iPhone 15 models at up to 15W. All four iPhone 15 models can charge up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter, which is the same as Apple's previous iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models.
According to ITHome, that's set to change for the Pro models in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, with a boost to 40W wired and 20W wireless charging in order to "balance and improve the problem of increasing charging time caused by the increase in battery capacity."
This rationale relates to another rumor that – with the exception of the iPhone 16 Plus – models in Apple's iPhone 16 series will feature larger batteries than their predecessors.
The claim about increased charging wattage resurrects a similar rumor we covered here at MacRumors almost a year ago, when it was reported that the iPhone 16 lineup would adopt stacked battery technology, alongside 40W wired charging and 20W charging via MagSafe. Stacked batteries can result in a higher capacity and longer lifespan.
It's unclear why the rumor is again doing the rounds in Asia, but given that we are only two months out from Apple unveiling its new flagship devices, there could be something in it. The iPhone 16 series is expected to be released sometime around mid-September.
