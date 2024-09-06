iPhone 16 Pro Models Rumored to Support 4K/120 FPS Video Recording, 8K Video Allegedly Tested
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will be able to record 4K video at up to 120 FPS, according to "reliable sources" cited in a 9to5Mac report today. For comparison, all four iPhone 15 models are capable of 4K video recording at up to 60 FPS.
The report adds that Apple has allegedly tested 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro models, but it is unclear if this capability will be enabled. Since an 8K image is around 33 megapixels, the rumored 48-megapixel Main and Ultra Wide cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models would be capable of 8K video recording, but the 12-megapixel Telephoto camera would not be. With the iPhone 17 Pro Max rumored to gain a 48-megapixel Telephoto camera next year, the report said 8K video recording might debut on that device instead.
In addition, the report said the iPhone's built-in Camera app will finally allow you to pause and resume a singular video recording.
Many other details mentioned in the report have already been rumored by other sources, including support for a new JPEG-XL image format, the Capture/Camera button supporting third-party apps, and both iPhone 16 Pro models supporting the 5x optical zoom functionality that debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series during its special event on Monday.
