TrendForce: Both iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature 256GB Base Storage

Apple is expected to offer both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with a minimum of 256GB storage, doing away with the 128GB starting option on its smaller Pro model for the first time, according to a new TrendForce report.

iPhone 16 Pro Right Side Feature
Currently, Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and comes with the minimum 128GB of storage, while the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 with a minimum 256GB of storage. Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15 models, there were rumors that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max could start at $1,199, instead of the $1,099 starting price it charged for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

That did turn out to be accurate, but only because Apple eliminated the lower priced 128GB storage tier. The iPhone 15 Pro Max now starts at 256GB, and $1,199 is the same price Apple charged for the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max. Looking ahead to the upcoming iPhone 16 series, TrendForce believes Apple will follow the same strategy for the iPhone 16 Pro model.

TrendForce bases its prediction on the assumption that the iPhone 16 Pro will include a costly tetraprism periscope lens – a feature that was last year exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. In other words, upping the minimum capacity to 256GB will allow Apple to pass over the cost to the consumer while diluting the impression of rising prices.

TrendForce notes that even if the price remains at the same level, consumers' usage habits, such as shooting and storing a large number of high-definition photos and videos, and downloading music and large-scale games, will continue to push up the demand for the average storage capacity.

In 2018, Apple's iPhone X came with 64GB, an entry-level storage tier that persisted in successive premium device generations until the iPhone 12 Pro in 2020, when Apple adopted 128GB as the new baseline. The next year saw all iPhone 13 models offered with a minimum 128GB. If Apple makes 256GB the new minimum across its premium devices this year, we could well see it reach all models in 2025.

This year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to be getting bigger display sizes, increasing to 6.27- and 6.86-inches, respectively. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The new display sizes will be the largest ever for the iPhone, and should also increase the physical space for internal components and parts.

Apple will unveil the new iPhone 16 lineup next week on Monday, September 9 at an event with the tagline "It's Glowtime," which is believed to be a reference the new Siri interface that comes with Apple Intelligence.

