iPhone 16 Models Again Rumored to Feature Upgraded Microphones for iOS 18's Revamped Siri

by

iPhone 16 models will feature upgraded microphones with a higher signal-to-noise ratio compared to previous models, allowing for the devices to hear your voice more clearly, according to Haitong analyst Jeff Pu. This upgrade should improve the accuracy of Siri, which is expected to be revamped with generative AI features on iOS 18 later this year.

iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray
In a research note earlier this month, Pu said some of iOS 18's generative AI features will likely be limited to iPhone 16 models, as a result of the upgraded microphones and a larger Neural Engine in the A18 and A18 Pro chips for the devices. Both of these hardware changes have been rumored by other sources, increasing their likelihood.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the upgraded microphones on iPhone 16 models could "improve the Siri experience significantly." In addition to a higher signal-to-noise ratio, he said the new microphones will offer improved water resistance.

On an earnings call earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company was working on generative AI and will share details "later this year." In addition to Siri, iOS 18 is rumored to add new generative AI capabilities to Spotlight, Shortcuts, Messages, Apple Music, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, Health, and more.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at WWDC in June, and the update should be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 series.

Related Roundups: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iOS 18

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
1 hour ago at 09:49 am
Hey Siri, are you getting a new microphone?




Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
41 minutes ago at 10:08 am
My $20 echo dot can understand me across a noisy room with almost 100% accuracy. The problem isn't the microphone.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
35 minutes ago at 10:14 am
If Apple thinks that the problem has been the microphone, they are not getting it at all and Siri will not be improving significantly. Siri itself could have done the "here's what I found on the web" move and let them know.

I assume -- at least, I hope -- the people at Apple are at least smarter than Siri and as informed as the average teenage user, and that improving the microphone is just a tiny and less relevant part of a huge, huge effort.

But, to be honest, I don't really expect anything from Apple anymore. I just hope. And I want to be pleasantly surprised. Maybe it will happen?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lerenard3000 Avatar
Lerenard3000
17 minutes ago at 10:32 am
But I have AirPods Pro’s microphone a few centimeters away from my mouth already and it is still dumb
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xmach Avatar
xmach
1 hour ago at 09:45 am
HomePod (mini) could also use upgraded, more accurate microphones to improve the Siri experience, which is often uneven. If this rumor for the next iPhone is true, I hope it also impacts future HomePods.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IllegitimateValor Avatar
IllegitimateValor
59 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Good. Siri often chooses to spend entire days either mishearing requests or cutting me off before I’ve finished
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Will Expand to These 8 U.S. States

Monday February 12, 2024 7:51 am PST by
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Read Full Article
New Macs iPads iOS 17 4

New Macs and iPads Coming Soon: What to Expect

Saturday February 17, 2024 3:00 am PST by
Following the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, attention has shifted towards what is next on the company's agenda this year. As usual, March should be eventful for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what to expect...
Read Full Article
iPhone 15 General Feature Black

iOS 17.3 Added New Feature That Every iPhone User Should Know About

Friday February 16, 2024 6:28 am PST by
Apple's recent iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. The Wall Street Journal last year reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID password, turn off ...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Monday February 19, 2024 6:52 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch Series 9

5 Major New Features Rumored for This Year's Apple Watch

Sunday February 18, 2024 3:00 am PST by
Thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time? If your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until later this year when Apple unveils its next-generation version. Here's why. There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a...
Read Full Article43 comments