iPhone 16 Models Again Rumored to Feature Upgraded Microphones for iOS 18's Revamped Siri

iPhone 16 models will feature upgraded microphones with a higher signal-to-noise ratio compared to previous models, allowing for the devices to hear your voice more clearly, according to Haitong analyst Jeff Pu. This upgrade should improve the accuracy of Siri, which is expected to be revamped with generative AI features on iOS 18 later this year.



In a research note earlier this month, Pu said some of iOS 18's generative AI features will likely be limited to iPhone 16 models, as a result of the upgraded microphones and a larger Neural Engine in the A18 and A18 Pro chips for the devices. Both of these hardware changes have been rumored by other sources, increasing their likelihood.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the upgraded microphones on iPhone 16 models could "improve the Siri experience significantly." In addition to a higher signal-to-noise ratio, he said the new microphones will offer improved water resistance.

On an earnings call earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company was working on generative AI and will share details "later this year." In addition to Siri, iOS 18 is rumored to add new generative AI capabilities to Spotlight, Shortcuts, Messages, Apple Music, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, Health, and more.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at WWDC in June, and the update should be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 series.