iPhone 16 Models Again Rumored to Feature Upgraded Microphones for iOS 18's Revamped Siri
iPhone 16 models will feature upgraded microphones with a higher signal-to-noise ratio compared to previous models, allowing for the devices to hear your voice more clearly, according to Haitong analyst Jeff Pu. This upgrade should improve the accuracy of Siri, which is expected to be revamped with generative AI features on iOS 18 later this year.
In a research note earlier this month, Pu said some of iOS 18's generative AI features will likely be limited to iPhone 16 models, as a result of the upgraded microphones and a larger Neural Engine in the A18 and A18 Pro chips for the devices. Both of these hardware changes have been rumored by other sources, increasing their likelihood.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said the upgraded microphones on iPhone 16 models could "improve the Siri experience significantly." In addition to a higher signal-to-noise ratio, he said the new microphones will offer improved water resistance.
On an earnings call earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the company was working on generative AI and will share details "later this year." In addition to Siri, iOS 18 is rumored to add new generative AI capabilities to Spotlight, Shortcuts, Messages, Apple Music, Numbers, Pages, Keynote, Health, and more.
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at WWDC in June, and the update should be released to all users in September alongside the iPhone 16 series.
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Following the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset, attention has shifted towards what is next on the company's agenda this year. As usual, March should be eventful for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what to expect...
Apple's recent iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. The Wall Street Journal last year reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID password, turn off ...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time? If your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until later this year when Apple unveils its next-generation version. Here's why. There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a...
Top Rated Comments
I assume -- at least, I hope -- the people at Apple are at least smarter than Siri and as informed as the average teenage user, and that improving the microphone is just a tiny and less relevant part of a huge, huge effort.
But, to be honest, I don't really expect anything from Apple anymore. I just hope. And I want to be pleasantly surprised. Maybe it will happen?