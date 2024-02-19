iPhone 16 Pro Could Come in Two New Color Options

by

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models could come in all-new "Desert Titanium" and "Titanium Gray" color options, according to the leaker known as "Majin Bu."

iphone 16 pro colorsMock-up of the alleged new ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ color options shared by Majin Bu.

In a new post on X (formerly Twitter), Majin Bu said that the "Desert Titanium" will be similar to the Gold color option offered on the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, but deeper and heavier. On the other hand, "Titanium Gray" will apparently be similar to the shade of Space Gray offered on the iPhone 16 in 2014.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. It is worth noting that there is no ‌‌iPhone 15 Pro‌‌ with a Gold finish. Gold was available through 2013's ‌iPhone‌ 5S to 2017's ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8, and then on 2018's ‌‌iPhone‌‌ XS to 2022's ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Pro. The reintroduction of a gold-like shade with the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ seems very plausible as a result.

Apple's "Pro" ‌iPhone‌ models have always been available in no more than four color options at launch, usually with basic black, white, and gold options alongside a more striking color like green, blue, or purple. This means that while Black Titanium and White Titanium are highly likely to be carried over from the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, the continuation of Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium is far from certain. It is possible that these color options may be discontinued to make way for "Desert Titanium" and "Titanium Gray," especially since "Titanium Gray" appears to be very similar to Natural Titanium.

This is the first rumor about the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌'s color options and Majin Bu has a mixed track record for revealing accurate information about Apple's plans. Nevertheless, more information is likely to emerge in the coming months as we approach launch.

